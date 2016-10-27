The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

(*) GENERAL

A series of strong earthquakes rocked a wide area of central Italy on Wednesday, striking fear among residents rattled by a deadly tremor in August, but there were no reports of casualties and few serious injuries. The three quakes, which struck about two hours apart from each other, caused the collapse of several old structures, including a number of historic rural churches that were empty at the time.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT) and September wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli attend "92nd World's Savings Day" in Rome (0815 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

The bank's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is considering the conversion or buyback of "cashes" convertible notes issued in 2009 for 3 billion euros, reported il Sole 24 Ore, citing sources.

A board meeting on Thursday should take a decision over the sale of its Polish unit Bank Pekao to Polish insurer PZU, reported la Stampa, quoting a Poland's Parkiet online edition. Il Sole 24 Ore reported the decision will be taken next Thursday, quoting Polish-language press.

The lender said on Wednesday it would terminate the contract of former CEO Federico Ghizzoni on September 30 "thanks to the smooth handover and transition of the new management team". It added that the severance pay would be reduced by 660,605 euros gross.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is considering the sale of a real estate portfolio worth about 500 million euros, reported il Sole 24 Ore.

TERNA

Greece's power utility Public Power Corp. said on Wednesday that China's State Grid was the highest bidder for a minority stake in the country's power grid operator ADMIE. State Grid and Terna submitted binding bids for the stake last week. PPC said its board would decide on the preferred bidder on Oct. 31.

SNAM

Italgas, Europe's third-biggest gas distributor, will be included in the FTSE MIB blue-chip index starting from Nov. 7 following its spinoff from Snam, the index provider FTSE Russell said in a note on Wednesday.

MEDIASET

Mediaset's Spanish unit Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA said on Wednesday 9-Month net profit was 131.8 million euros versus 130 million euros in Reuters poll.

A2A

The utility, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, said on Wednesday Milan had received a proposal from Brescia to change the shareholder pact with a view to cutting their joint shareholding to 42 percent from the current 50 percent.

MOLESKINE

Moleskine said on Wednesday DM Invest Srl launched tender offer on all shares of the company, excluding 87,041,455 of its ordinary shares held by DM Invest Srl, representing 40.96 pct of issued share capital.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The group reported on Thursday an operating profit stable at $90 million and net revenues of $1.8 billion

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by presentation (1130 GMT).

MASI AGRICOLA

News conference to present "Investor Club Masi" with Chairman Sandro Boscaini and CEO Federico Girotto (0930 GMT).

INNOVATEC

Capital increase ends.

