The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi on Monday faced dissent within his People of Freedom Party, complicating his plans to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government.

ECONOMY

Markit releases September PMI manufacturing data (0743 GMT).

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases September car sales data (1600 GMT).

September state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Italian Stock Exchange holds 'STAR event' in London; ends on Oct. 3.

Parmalat, Court holds hearing on Lactalis' acquisition of U.S. company LAG.

TerniEnergia presents 2013-2016 industrial plan with Chairman Stefano Neri, CEO Paolo Ricci at London Stock Exchange (1000 GMT).

Intesa Sanpaolo holds board meetings.

* UNICREDIT

There will be mergers among Italian mid-sized lenders in the near future, Unicredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told daily Corriere della Sera on Tuesday. Ghizzoni added Unicredit is an industrial partner of Mediobanca.

* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, MONTE PASCHI

Intesa Sanpaolo and other Italian banks have agreed to give three years more to Carlo Tassara spa to pay down its 2 billion euro debt to the lenders. Carlo Tassara said its board approved a term-sheet with the deal that the banks will have to approve in near future.

AUTOGRILL

The company's food and beverages unit is expected to start trading around 5.3 euros per share from Oct. 1 after splitting off its duty free unit, which in turn is seen making its debut near 7.0 euros, a Reuters survey of six analysts showed on Monday.

* ALITALIA

Prime Minister Enrico Letta will discuss with economy and industry ministers the fate of the struggling airline which urgently needs additional bank financing to stay afloat, daily Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

CARIGE

The troubled Italian lender appointed a new chairman and board on Monday after the Bank of Italy called for a more robust turnaround plan, and said it was in talks over a sale of non-core assets to a European insurer.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company's executive chairman Franco Bernabe said in a letter that his plan to spin off the fixed line network and to have state holding company CdP invest in it lacked political support.

* VERSACE

Among suitors interested in buying a stake in the fashion house is the French private equity firm Ardian - formerly Axa Private equity - and Italy's Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), daily Corriere della Sera wrote in an unsourced report on Tuesday.

ENEL

Energy group presents 10th CSR annual report with Chairman Paolo Andrea Colombo.

