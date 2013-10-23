The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases September extra
EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
Assogestioni releases September fund flow data.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and
BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Oct. 28.
COMPANIES
* UNIPOL-SAI
The Italian insurer will reap a capital gain of 44.6 million
euros from selling its stake in Mediobanca, it said in a
document late on Tuesday, adding the sale would have a positive
financial impact of 177.7 million euros.
Unipol-SAI also said it had given access to data to a number
of parties interested in buying insurance assets it must sell
for antitrust reasons.
ENI
The energy group is talking with German utility EnBW
over the future of their gas grid joint venture in
Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas
group could sell its stake.
GENERALI
The insurer is looking at alternatives to the sale of its
Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public
offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company is set to shelve a plan to separate its
domestic fixed-line phone network while key shareholder
Telefonica decides whether or not to increase its
voting stake, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
CEO Marco Patuano travelled to Brazil on Tuesday to work on
the local unit TIM Partecipacoes' business plan and budget, Il
Messaggero reported without citing sources.
Shareholder Marco Fossati has travelled to London and New
York as he seeks gather support among shareholders for its
request to unseat board members appointed by key shareholder
Telco, Corriere della Sera reported without citing sources.
* Fossati's plan is to present shareholders with a new
business project and a list of prestigious candidates for the
Telecom board when they meet to vote on his request to remove
board members appointed by Telco, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
Italian state-holding CDP has looked at the possibility of
issuing a bond to fund its purchase of a stake in Telecom
Italia's fixed-line network, Corriere said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The size of the stake in the bank that the Monte dei Paschi
foundation could soon try to sell on the market is of 15
percent, MF reported without citing sources.
ALITALIA
The airline is in preliminary talks with China's Hainan
Airlines, Corriere della Sera reported citing sources close to
the matter.
In a letter dated Oct. 18 Air France-KLM has asked
Alitalia to create a joint working-team to draft a new business
plan for the Italian airline and conduct a due diligence in
order to restructure its debts, Il Messaggero reported citing
the document.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The chip-maker posted a quarterly net loss after demand
weakened from Asian smartphone and electronics makers, as
Europe's largest maker of semiconductors grappled with strong
competition in the mobile market.
GRUPPO EDITORIAL L'ESPRESSO
The publisher holds a board meeting on third-quarter
results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................