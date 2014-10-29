The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Graziano Delrio speaks before
Senate EU Policy Committee on the use of 2014-2020 structural
funds (1300 GMT).
ECONOMY
Italy on Tuesday cut its target for the 2015 fiscal deficit
to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 2.9 percent,
having toughened its budget plan for next year in response to
changes requested by the European Commission.
The European Commission provisionally accepted the budgets
of France and Italy, saying on Tuesday that no euro zone states
had submitted deficit plans for next year that seriously
breached EU rules for fiscal stability.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (181
days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender may seek to delay repaying hundreds of millions
of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet as it
explores strategic options which could include a merger,
chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.
The Italian state is open to accept a request from Monte dei
Paschi should the bank ask to delay the scheduled repayment of
state aid to help it cover a capital gap unveiled by a
pan-European bank review, a treasury official
said.
DBRS has placed the credit ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena under review with negative implications after results
from a pan-European health check of lenders showed it had a
capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros ($2.67
billion).
* The ECB has expressed doubts on the idea of the bank delaying
state aid repayment to help it plug the capital shortfall
pointed up by the banking stress tests, Il Messaggero said. It
said UBI Banca, Banco Santander, BBVA and
BNP Paribas were the four banks identified as
candidates for a possible merger.
LUXOTTICA
The recent management overhaul at Luxottica is testing one
of the corporate world's textbook no-no's: dual
CEOs.
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1800 GMT)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
FCA reports Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400
GMT)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hopes to raise vehicle sales in
Latin America by 44 percent over five years but a recent big
drop in volumes and weakening outlook in Brazil, the region's
biggest economy, threaten to spoil its ambitions.
SAIPEM
The Italian oil service group is in talks with the
consortium that operates the giant Kashagan oil field to lay two
new pipelines that will replace damaged pipes that have halted
production at the field, CEO Umberto Vergine said on
Tuesday.
Saipem does not exclude a possible capital increase as part
of plans to get the group on a standalone basis, its CFO said on
Tuesday.
Saipem said the challenging market conditions that had been
seen in the third quarter could continue into the next
year.
ENEL
Italy's Enel said on Tuesday it would buy back bonds worth a
total of 761.7 million euros ($971 million) in a move to reduce
the cost of its funding.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
The group, along with other renewable energy companies, will
appeal to the administrative courts against the government's
decision to spread out incentives for green power in a move
aimed at cutting power prices.
* UNIPOL
The insurer's CEO Carlo Cimbri said the group will need to
look abroad since the domestioc market was saturated, Il Sole 24
Ore cited him as saying.
* ATLANTIA
The company has given a mandate to Goldman Sachs to sell a
40 percent stake in Rome airports operator ADR in two tranches
of 20 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Qatar Holding and Kuwait's
Wren House could be interested in one tranche while in the other
Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Adia is in pole position, the paper
said.
* MEDIOLANUM
Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, said on
Wednesday its board had given a mandate to its chief executive
to address the request by the Bank of Italy to sell part of its
stake in asset manager Mediolanum.
* STMICROELECTRONICS
Europe's largest semiconductor company posted
higher-than-expected quarterly net profit but cautioned that
margins would be flat and revenue would decline in the final
quarter of the year, blaming a softening market.
BOARD MEETINGS ON Q3 RESULTS
ENI (press release on Oct. 30), INDESIT.
CTI BIOPHARMA
Releases Q3 results after U.S. equity markets closure;
followed by conference call (2130 GMT).
STMICROLECTRONICS
Releases Q3 results before European bourses open; followed
by conference call (0830 GMT).
