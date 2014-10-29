The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Graziano Delrio speaks before Senate EU Policy Committee on the use of 2014-2020 structural funds (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy on Tuesday cut its target for the 2015 fiscal deficit to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 2.9 percent, having toughened its budget plan for next year in response to changes requested by the European Commission.

The European Commission provisionally accepted the budgets of France and Italy, saying on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans for next year that seriously breached EU rules for fiscal stability.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (181 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender may seek to delay repaying hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet as it explores strategic options which could include a merger, chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.

The Italian state is open to accept a request from Monte dei Paschi should the bank ask to delay the scheduled repayment of state aid to help it cover a capital gap unveiled by a pan-European bank review, a treasury official said.

DBRS has placed the credit ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena under review with negative implications after results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed it had a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros ($2.67 billion). * The ECB has expressed doubts on the idea of the bank delaying state aid repayment to help it plug the capital shortfall pointed up by the banking stress tests, Il Messaggero said. It said UBI Banca, Banco Santander, BBVA and BNP Paribas were the four banks identified as candidates for a possible merger.

LUXOTTICA

The recent management overhaul at Luxottica is testing one of the corporate world's textbook no-no's: dual CEOs.

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1800 GMT)

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FCA reports Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hopes to raise vehicle sales in Latin America by 44 percent over five years but a recent big drop in volumes and weakening outlook in Brazil, the region's biggest economy, threaten to spoil its ambitions.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group is in talks with the consortium that operates the giant Kashagan oil field to lay two new pipelines that will replace damaged pipes that have halted production at the field, CEO Umberto Vergine said on Tuesday.

Saipem does not exclude a possible capital increase as part of plans to get the group on a standalone basis, its CFO said on Tuesday.

Saipem said the challenging market conditions that had been seen in the third quarter could continue into the next year.

ENEL

Italy's Enel said on Tuesday it would buy back bonds worth a total of 761.7 million euros ($971 million) in a move to reduce the cost of its funding.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The group, along with other renewable energy companies, will appeal to the administrative courts against the government's decision to spread out incentives for green power in a move aimed at cutting power prices.

* UNIPOL

The insurer's CEO Carlo Cimbri said the group will need to look abroad since the domestioc market was saturated, Il Sole 24 Ore cited him as saying.

* ATLANTIA

The company has given a mandate to Goldman Sachs to sell a 40 percent stake in Rome airports operator ADR in two tranches of 20 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Qatar Holding and Kuwait's Wren House could be interested in one tranche while in the other Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Adia is in pole position, the paper said.

* MEDIOLANUM

Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, said on Wednesday its board had given a mandate to its chief executive to address the request by the Bank of Italy to sell part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

* STMICROELECTRONICS

Europe's largest semiconductor company posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit but cautioned that margins would be flat and revenue would decline in the final quarter of the year, blaming a softening market.

BOARD MEETINGS ON Q3 RESULTS

ENI (press release on Oct. 30), INDESIT.

CTI BIOPHARMA

Releases Q3 results after U.S. equity markets closure; followed by conference call (2130 GMT).

STMICROLECTRONICS

Releases Q3 results before European bourses open; followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

