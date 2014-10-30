The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Italian European Presidency, Tourism ministers' informal meeting.

ECONOMY

Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros third tranche CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2020; 2.0-2.5 billion euros ninth tranche 5-year BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2019, 1.5 percent coupon; 2.0-2.75 billion euros fifth tranche 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2024, 2.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months.

ENI * Eni said on Thursday its net profit in the third quarter rose 2.5 percent on the year as a lower tax rate offset the negative impact of falling oil prices and lower production. * Eni also said it had found around 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in its shallow-water Marine XII block off the coast of Congo, according to a separate statement.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The plan the bank will present in Frankfurt within 10 days to show how it envisages plugging a 2.1 billion euro capital hole revealed by industry-wide stress tests will include a number of options and have a high degree of flexibility, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The bank could sell bonds underlying the aid it had received from the state but not yet repaid to institutional investors to help appease the European Central Bank, Il Messaggero said.

* STMICROELECTRONICS

Europe's largest semiconductor company will return to growth by the second-quarter of 2015 and expects to post revenues of $2 billion in each of the final two quarters of next year, its CEO said in an interview with Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

* GTECH

The Italian gaming group said on Thursday it had reduced a bridge loan credit facility it used to back its buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology by half a billion dollars to $10.2 billion.

UNICREDIT

Pioneer Investments, the fund arm of Italian bank UniCredit, said on Wednesday it had won a near $400 million European equity investment mandate from Mexican pension fund manager Afore Banamex.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Italy's economy ministry said on Wednesday it will set up a working group to speed up the process of privatising rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato, one of several units earmarked for sale in an asset sale programme which has run into delays.

RAI WAY

State television company Rai fixed a price range for its planned listing of broadcasting unit Rai Way on Wednesday, undeterred by a string of recently failed share offerings.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it had transferred a 17 percent stake in its Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to Fintech for $215.7 million, as part of a deal to sell its entire stake in the Argentinian phone group to the New York-based fund.

RYANAIR

News conference by CEO Michael O'Leary (1045 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: ANSALDO STS followed by conference call (1530 GMT), CNH INDUSTRIAL followed by conference call (1600 GMT), SNAM (press release on Oct. 31), SORIN.

