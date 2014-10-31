The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends "World Savings Day Conference" (0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly update on GDP growth; September unemployment data (0900 GMT); October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); September producer prices (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * The Bank of Italy sounded out Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo on whether it was ready to merge with bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi but met with a no, La Repubblica said on Friday citing people close to the matter. * It is increasingly likely that the bank will have to tap markets with a share sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding the board may meet on Wednesday.

Moody's said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of the Tuscan lender after pan-European health checks unveiled capital shortfalls for the bank.

Expected verdict in trial of former Monte dei Paschi di Siena's executives on charges that they hid the true nature of a 2009 derivative trade with Nomura prosecutors believe was used to conceal losses.

CARIGE

Moody's said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of the mid-sized bank after pan-European health checks unveiled capital shortfalls for it.

The board is expected to meet.

Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in an interview with la Repubblica that the size of the bank's planned capital increase could reach 650 million euros given that there is pre-underwriting commitment from Mediobanca for up to that figure. If approved by the ECB the share sale could take place early next year or at the latest in the spring.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster has no ambitions to become a shareholder in Telecom Italia, Mediaset Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying by several newspapers based on comments in a book soon to be published.

ATLANTIA

France will cancel a multi-million-euro contract with a consortium led by the Italian group after scrapping the "ecotax" road toll the consortium was to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.

Atlantia, which owns 70 percent of Ecomouv, reacted by saying that the contract safeguards its investments.

SNAM

The Italian gas transport group said on Friday its core earnings in the first nine months rose 1.3 percent as an improvement in its storage and regasification businesses offset weakness in its core transport division.

RAI WAY IPO-RAI.MI

The network unit of the Italian state television will likely debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 29, according to a document seen by Reuters.

BASIC NET

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP

Capital increase ends.

TERNIENERGIA

Meeting with analysts on acquisition of Lucos Alternative Energies and Free Energia.

