ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI September PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio Q2 data (0800 GMT).

September state sector borrowing requirement data.

Economy Minister attends workshop on EU budget (1230 GMT).

Senate Finance Committee examines update to 2015 budget plan (0700 and 1230 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENI

Mexico's oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on Wednesday to Italy's Eni International as part of a series of oil auctions that aim to help the country reverse declining crude output.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

An Italian consumer group said on Wednesday it had presented a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the company of deceiving car owners and potentially harming the environment.

The Transport Ministry releases September car sales on Thursday (1600 GMT). (*) Luxuruy sportscar group Ferrari should publish on Friday the final prospectus ahead of an initial public offering planned for later this month, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding that the document should contain the price range. The paper adds that demand was already more than 10 times the offer. (*) The United Auto Workers union is skidding toward clashes with at least two of Detroit's Big Three automakers, as rank and file workers reject compromises on wage increases, benefits and work schedules that their leaders had urged them to accept.

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Wednesday it had agreed with Linea Group Holding to defer to October 5 a deadline over talks relating to a possible tie up of the two companies.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Unlisted Italian bank Popolare di Vicenza will cut jobs and close branches in an effort to lure new investors ahead of a 1.5 billion euro cash call, needed to meet capital thresholds set by the European Central Bank.

MEDIASET

Mediaset said on Wednesday it had closed the deal to buy 80 percent of Monradio for 36.8 million euros.

(*) ENEL

The company could sell assets worth a total of 2.5 billion euros this year, MF said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

RCS said its board had mandated its CEO to clarify whether it is possible to finalise a proposed sale of its book unit to rival Mondadori in coming days, adding that a number of issues remain open.

According to La Repubblica, Mondadori had asked RCS to be able to settle the payment for the book unit only after antitrust clearance had been obtained.

(*) PIRELLI

After investment management firm Paulson decided to sell its stake in Pirelli, other shareholders are likely to exit their holdings, raising the possibility of tyremaker being delisted after a mandatory tender offer launched by ChemChina-controlled Marco Polo Industrial Holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The consortium behind the expansion of the Panama Canal believes that cracks found in the third set of locks will not delay the inauguration of the extended waterway planned for April 2016, the canal authority said on Wednesday.

(*) BANCA DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender could approve a plan to change into a joint stock company at a board meeting on Oct. 6, seeking to complete the transformation by the autumn of next year, MF said in an unsourced report.

MEDIOBANCA

Main shareholders' pact meeting.

SORGENTE RES

Real estate group Sorgente Res IPO starts; ends on October 9 (0700 GMT); holds presentation ceremony (0745 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Delisted as of Thursday.

