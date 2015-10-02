The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

France's Vivendi has taken steps to raise its stake in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital, said four people familiar with the matter, in a bid to increase its influence at the group.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A short report by an investment bank has pitched the idea of a merger between Italy's two biggest banks which could then see the spinoff of UniCredit's Italian business and its integration with Monte dei Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore said. But the paper carries a categorical denial by Intesa and UniCredit, and brands it "fantasy finance". (*) Spokesmen for UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, contacted by Reuters on Friday, categorically denied the idea of any merger.

On Thursday UniCredit said non-executive and independent director Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny has resigned as of Oct. 15 due to personal reasons.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 17.15 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 130,071 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. workers soundly rejected a four-year contract negotiated by leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the company, the UAW said on Thursday.

Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is likely to set a price range for its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in New York within days, possibly as early as Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The big three U.S. automakers - General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and the U.S. operations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - reported a jump in September sales on Thursday as cheap gasoline and ultra-low interest rates drove demand for sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian cooperative bank said on Thursday it had sold non-performing loans without recourse for around 950 million euros to Hoist Finance.

A2A, ACEA, HERA

According to Moody's Investors Service, the implementation of a new regulatory framework, overseen by an independent authority, the AEEGSI, has resulted in annual tariff increases of 4-6 percent from 2013-15, which has boosted the regulated revenues and cashflows of utilities with significant exposure to water services.

Bologna-based utility Hera is looking to buy the Veneto region assets, but not the foreign ones, of local waste treatment company Geo Nova, Il Corriere della Sera said. The whole of Geo Nova could be worth around 50 million euros, it said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

Talks between the two companies over the acquisition by Mondadori of RCS's books unit which got bogged down over antitrust issues have resolved, several papers said. The Sole 24 Ore said RCS was ready to offer a discount on the price if Mondadori took care of antitrust issues.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E LAZIO

Work is under way for a merger between the troubled cooperative lender and two unlisted peers, also in financial straits, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara and Banca Marche, Libero said, citing sources. The plan will be ready before October 20, it said.

ENI

President Emma Marcegaglia delivers opening address at a conference on "How to Develop Responsibility - EXPO and the Milan Charter" (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................