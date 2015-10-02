The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
France's Vivendi has taken steps to raise its stake
in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share
capital, said four people familiar with the matter, in a bid to
increase its influence at the group.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT BANCA MONTE
DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A short report by an investment bank has pitched the idea of
a merger between Italy's two biggest banks which could then see
the spinoff of UniCredit's Italian business and its integration
with Monte dei Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore said. But the paper
carries a categorical denial by Intesa and UniCredit, and brands
it "fantasy finance".
(*) Spokesmen for UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, contacted by
Reuters on Friday, categorically denied the idea of any merger.
On Thursday UniCredit said non-executive and independent
director Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny has resigned as of Oct. 15
due to personal reasons.
FIAT CHRYSLER
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 17.15 percent in September from the same month a year ago
to 130,071 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on
Thursday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. workers soundly rejected
a four-year contract negotiated by leaders of the United Auto
Workers (UAW) and the company, the UAW said on Thursday.
Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is likely to set a price
range for its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in
New York within days, possibly as early as Friday, a source
close to the matter said on Thursday.
The big three U.S. automakers - General Motors Co,
Ford Motor Co and the U.S. operations of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV - reported a jump in September sales on
Thursday as cheap gasoline and ultra-low interest rates drove
demand for sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.
BANCO POPOLARE
The Italian cooperative bank said on Thursday it had
sold non-performing loans without recourse for around 950
million euros to Hoist Finance.
A2A, ACEA, HERA
According to Moody's Investors Service, the implementation
of a new regulatory framework, overseen by an independent
authority, the AEEGSI, has resulted in annual tariff increases
of 4-6 percent from 2013-15, which has boosted the regulated
revenues and cashflows of utilities with significant exposure to
water services.
Bologna-based utility Hera is looking to buy the Veneto
region assets, but not the foreign ones, of local waste
treatment company Geo Nova, Il Corriere della Sera said. The
whole of Geo Nova could be worth around 50 million euros, it
said.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI
Talks between the two companies over the acquisition by
Mondadori of RCS's books unit which got bogged down over
antitrust issues have resolved, several papers said. The Sole 24
Ore said RCS was ready to offer a discount on the price if
Mondadori took care of antitrust issues.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E LAZIO
Work is under way for a merger between the troubled
cooperative lender and two unlisted peers, also in financial
straits, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara and Banca Marche, Libero
said, citing sources. The plan will be ready before October 20,
it said.
ENI
President Emma Marcegaglia delivers opening address at a
conference on "How to Develop Responsibility - EXPO and the
Milan Charter" (1400 GMT).
