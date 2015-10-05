The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Rho, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi expected to attend inauguration of "EMO Milano 2015", Machine Tools, Robots and Automation International Show (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI EDITORE

The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143 million).

The deal strengthens the competitiveness of the Italian book industry, giving it more resources to compete with foreign groups and giant companies such as Amazon, Mondadori Chairman Marina Berlusconi said in a statement on Monday.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The CEO of the cooperative lender aims to agree on a merger deal by year-end, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

(*) UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE

Credit Suisse is informally working on a potential tie-up between the two cooperative lenders, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

EDISON

France's EdF is in discussions with potential buyers about selling a minority stake of up to 49 percent of Italian energy group Edison which it controls, according to La Repubblica on Sunday. Talks are in progress with Czech group Eph and investment fund F2i, the report says.

ENEL

Enel is in talks with Czech group Eph and the Slovak government over selling its 66 percent stake in Slovenske by 2018 according to a report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. A 33 percent stake could be sold to Eph by the end of this year, Il Sole says.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Market debut of Yoox Net-A-Porter after merger, ceremony with CEO Federico Marchetti (0630 GMT).

(*) OVS

The retail group is in a good position to raise its EBITDA margin towards 17-18 percent, OVS CEO told la Repubblica on Monday.

Borsa Italiana holds "Star Conference" in London (to Oct. 6).

AUTO EMISSIONS TESTS

Italy will test about 80 diesel models produced by eight leading carmakers following the emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VW) VOWG_p.DE, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

CEO Mario Greco attends forum organised by risk manager association ANRA (0700 GMT).

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Italiaonline mandatory takeover bid on Seat Pagine Gialle shares starts; ends on Oct. 23.

KI GROUP

Trades ex-dividend of 0.289 euro per share.

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................