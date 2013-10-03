The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.


POLITICS
President Giorgio Napolitano warned the parties in Italy's
governing coalition on Wednesday against renewed political
turbulence after Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence
vote in parliament.
Earlier on Wednesday, Silvio Berlusconi, facing revolt in
his own centre-right party, backtracked on threats to bring down
the country's coalition government.
Angelino Alfano may have changed the future of Italian
politics by leading the internal party revolt that thwarted
Silvio Berlusconi's attempt to bring down the government.
DEBT MARKETS
Italian government bond yields fell on Wednesday after Prime
Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote from lawmakers
following former premier Silvio Berlusconi's climbdown from
threats to topple the coalition.
Moody's said early on Thursday Italy's political
instability is credit negative despite the confidence vote.
EQUITY MARKETS
European stocks fell on Wednesday as a U.S. government
shutdown continued to rattle investors, although Italian shares
rose after Prime Minister Enrico Letta survived a confidence
vote.
COMPANIES
*INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's largest bank will unveil a new business plan in the
spring of 2014, its new chief executive said in a newspaper
interview on Thursday.
"The bank will have a new business plan ready, which has been
postponed for years due to poor visibility of the macroeconomic
outlook," Carlo Messina told Italian business daily Il Sole-24
Ore.
UNICREDIT, BANK BGZ
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has submitted a
preliminary offer to buy Poland's Bank BGZ and is sounding
investors out on the possibility of selling its Ukrainian unit,
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.
*ANSALDO ENERGIA, FINMECCANICA
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is
considering buying a majority stake in Finmeccanica's power
engineering unit Ansaldo Energia and could file an offer
shortly, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The defense group is likely to hold a board meeting Friday
to discuss the sale of its Ansaldo Energia group, Italian papers
reported.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italian telecoms company Telecom Italia holds a board
meeting on Thursday at which Chairman Franco Bernabe is expected
to resign following a strategy clash with the phone company's
core shareholders.
Telecom Italia could appoint Angelo Provasoli, chairman of
publisher RCS Mediagroup, as an independent board
member, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
FASTWEB
Italian broadband operator Fastweb is ahead of schedule with
plans to roll out cable connections to as many as 5.5 million
households by the end of 2014 as demand for high-speed Internet
grows, its chief executive Alberto Calcagno said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA,
An Italian prosecutor has shelved an investigation into
Banca Monte Paschi di Siena over its 2007 acquisition of
regional lender Antonveneta, saying the bank was only harmed by
the alleged crimes, a judicial source told Reuters.
The source added that U.S. bank JP Morgan remains under
investigation along with seven other people including Monte
Paschi's former chairman Giuseppe Mussari and ex-director
general Antonio Vigni.
JP Morgan denies the charges.
ECONOMIC DATA
Markit releases September service PMI data.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases 2010-2012 GDP
data.
"DIGITAL ITALIA" conference
Start of two-day conference on "Digital Italia" with
state-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
chairman Franco Bassanini, Vodafone Southern Europe and Italy
CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno, Wind CEO
Maximo Ibarra, Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano and
Communication Authority representative Angelo Cardani.