The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank deposits and August statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces type and amounts of BTP fixed rate bonds and CCTeu Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on Oct. 11.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Bowing to European Union requests, loss-making Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled thousands of new job cuts on Monday and asset sale plans in a bid to return to profit and stave off nationalisation.

Monte Paschi is open to merging with a foreign or domestic rival to avoid a 2.5 billion euros share issue but no talks are under way at the moment, Chairman Alessandro Profumo said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's banks need to use their own resources to fill potential capital shortfalls by skipping dividends, selling assets and cutting costs, including top managers' pay, the country's banking watchdog said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Standard and Poor's said on Monday it had placed the ratings of Italy's Telecom Italia on creditwatch negative for a possible downgrade to junk status, citing rising management and governance concerns.

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has increased his short position in Telecom Italia shares after Telefonica struck a deal to gradually take control of the debt-laden Italian operator.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L'ESPRESSO

Telecom Italia Media has signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L'Espresso to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.

* ENI

Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, in which Eni has a stake, is pumping 61,000 barrels per day after resuming production halted by an accident last month, Kazakh state firm KazMunaiGas' head said on Tuesday.

ALITALIA

Italy's government will continue talks with top management at Alitalia on Tuesday to try to find a way to keep the cash-strapped airline in business after inconclusive talks on Monday.

LUXOTTICA

The eye glass group holds its "2013 Investor Day"

BENI STABILI

The real estate company said on Tuesday it had launched the placement of equity-linked bonds for an initial principal amount of 230 million euros. I has also launched a buy back of an outstanding 2015 convertible bond.

