The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The Italian government on Wednesday approved emergency
measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit this year inside
the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of national output.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases August
industrial output data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros ($11.49 billion) 12-month
BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on Oct. 14, 2014.
A new seven-year government bond that debuted on Wednesday
will provide Italy's Treasury with a valuable tool to spread out
its debt offer next year, when redemptions will rise by nearly a
quarter to 191 billion euros.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
* Telecom Italia said late on Wednesday there is no formal
or informal process ongoing for the disposal of its interest in
Brazilian mobile carrier Tim Participacoes.
The Italian phone company was responding to reports that it
was considering selling its 67 percent stake in the the
Brazilian operator in a bid to reduce its heavy
debt.
UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA-SAI
The Italian insurer has started selling off its stake in
investment bank Mediobanca, as demanded by the country's
competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of
debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI.
Italy's Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had concluded the
sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca.
ENEL, NOVATEK, ROSNEFT
* Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of Russia's No.2 gas producer
Novatek, said he wants to talk with Rosneft about buying Enel's
stake in gas firm SeverEnergia, Russia's Kommersant daily
reported on Thursday.
CHRYSLER,
* Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne discouraged
investors at a conference last week from participating in
Chrysler Group LLC's initial public offering - a process that
was forced by the automaker's second-largest shareholder last
month.
ERG
The energy company agreed on Wednesday to sell its remaining
stake in the ISAB oil refinery in Sicily to complete its
transformation into a renewable energy company.
SNAM
* Gas transport group Snam priced a 300 million euro
floating-rate three-year bond on Wednesday.
ALITALIA
Italy's troubled national carrier needs a 300 million euro
capital increase and a 200 million euro credit line from banks
to secure its future, a trade union official said on Wednesday
after a meeting with the company.
Alitalia holds a board meeting on Thursday.
* Alitalia's top management is also due to meet on Thursday
with Italy's national civil aviation authority Enac, a source
told Reuters on Wednesday.
MAIRE TECNIMONT, SALINI
Italy's Maire Tecnimont said on Wednesday it has finalized
the sale to builder Salini of a 40 percent indirect stake in the
project company for the construction of the Copenhagen metro.
The deal is worth 15 million euros.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola will attend a conference in
Rome on Thursday.
* French insurer AXA will take part in a 2.5 billion euro
capital increase the Italian bank has to carry out by the end of
2014, its chief executive told Corriere della Sera daily on
Thursday.
AXA currently holds 3.7 percent of Monte Paschi's stock.
Swiss bank UBS sent an email to private equity clients on
Wednesday, trying to attract investors for the Sienese bank's
capital increase by saying there is a strong chance of the bank
benefiting from an economic recovery, and its senior managers
are experienced in bank restructurings, La Repubblica reports.
VERSACE, BLACKSTONE, KKR
* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among potential
bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace,
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Private equity firm KKR is also considering buying the
stake, MF reports without citing sources.
ANTICHI PELLETTIERI
The company said a debt restructuring ordered by an Italian
court has started on Wednesday.