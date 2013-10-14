The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

From its high labour taxes to its low literacy scores, Italy's entrenched obstacles to growth point up the enduring failure of some euro zone economies to adapt to the demands of life with no currency flexibility.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's new budget proposes to give banks and insurance companies more speedy tax breaks on loan losses and writedowns in a move that will help lenders to clean up their balance sheets.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest lender by assets may consider listing a minority stake in its German unit, HVB, should upcoming stress tests require Italy's largest bank by assets to raise more capital, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.

Unicredit and France's BNP Paribas are the frontrunners in a race to acquire Polish lender BGZ, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

The lender does not plan be a shareholder of Alitalia in the long-term, Unicredit CEO was quoted as saying by daily Il Messaggero.

ALITALIA

Shareholders of Alitalia will vote on Monday on a 300 million euro capital increase to keep the near-bankrupt Italian airline flying, but the participation of top investor Air France-KLM is far from certain.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

The takeover bid launched by Lauro 61, a vehicle created by a group of investors led by Pirelli's Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, over Pirelli holding Camfin, won nearly 96 percent of acceptances, the vehicle said on Friday.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) expects growth in problem loans to slow and writedowns to drop in the second half of 2013, its chief executive Luigi Odorici said on Friday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher holds main shareholders' pact meeting on Monday.

*CAMPARI

The drinks company will continue to look for acquisitions to add to its brand portfolio, the company's CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told La Stampa in an interview on Monday.

Borsa Italiana holds on Monday "Luxury&Finance 2013" Brunello Cucinelli, Gruppo Campari, Italia Independent Group, Luxottica, Moleskine , Piquadro, Poltrona Frau, Prada , Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod's, Yoox , Maserati.

