The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS AND BUDGET LAW

The Italian cabinet on Tuesday approved a 2014 budget containing tax and spending cuts aimed at stimulating the recession-bound economy while keeping the budget deficit inside the European Union's 3 percent of output ceiling.

The Italian Senate is unlikely to vote on expelling centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament over his tax fraud conviction until at least November, an official in the media tycoon's People of Freedom (PDL) party said on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC DATA

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES * FIAT

A surge in UK auto sales and an extra working day boosted Europe's new car market in September, providing fresh evidence that demand is slowly bottoming out after plumbing lows not seen in over 20 years.

INTESA SANPAOLO, ALITALIA

The bank said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76 million euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia's 300-million euro capital increase.

* ALITALIA

The Italian airline will ground 20 planes on its short and medium-haul routes and cut some loss-making national and European routes, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The company's value has been set at 50 million euros, the paper added.

* TELECOM ITALIA Telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris told an Egyptian news site on Monday he didn't see any value in what the Italian phone company would do now as a reason for boosting its short positions on the stock to 1.6 percent of Telecom's capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Market watchdog Consob has fined the bank 300,000 euros for belatedly providing incomplete information to the regulator in April and July 2012, when the lender's new management was already in place. * Italy's economy ministry, which is responsible for the oversight on banking foundation, will urge Fondazione Monte dei Paschi to quickly sell a 10 percent stake in the lender, Italian daily La Repubblica reported.

* BANCA CARIGE

A power clash inside the lender's top shareholder - a charitable foundation that owns 47 percent of Banca Carige - could even result in the decision of the Bank of Italy to put the mid-tier lender under special administration, La Repubblica reported.

PARMALAT

Sofil, the investment vehicle of the family controlling Parmalat's main owner Lactalis, has increased its stake in the Italian company by 0.77 percent, according to a filing to the Italian bourse. According to Consob's website, Sofil last had 83.3 percent in Parmalat.

MEDIOBANCA, GEMINA, RCS MEDIA GROUP

The investment bank has sold a 1.3 percent stake in Gemina, of which it now holds around 10 percent. Mediobanca has also sold a 0.47 percent holding in RCS Mediagroup, according to filings to the Italian bourse.

