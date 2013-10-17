The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's 2014 budget plays by the European Union rules, but seems designed more to offend nobody than to give the euro zone's most chronically sluggish economy a decisive boost.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA

Italy's transport minister Maurizio Lupi does not believe a government-sponsored rescue plan for the loss-making airline will fall foul of European state aid rules, he said on Wednesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.

The banking foundation that is the leading shareholder in Monte Paschi is ready to sell up to 10 percent of the bank quickly, MF reported without citing sources. Italy's Aleotti family could buy the stake, it said.

The debt-laden foundation is assessing also selling its entire stake in Monte Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FERRERO - NESTLE

The Swiss food group has submitted an offer to buy Italy's Ferrero, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread, Italian newspaper La Repubblica said on Thursday, without citing any sources directly involved in the matter.

Banca IMI, the investment arm of bank Intesa Sanpaolo , denied on Thursday any involvement in the matter and said it had no knowledge of any deal involving Nestle and Ferrero. Repubblica reported that Banca IMI may be informally looking into it.

BANKS

Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday its outlook for the Italian banking system remained negative, unchanged from 2009, as the country's fragile economy pushed up the level of problem loans and dented core profits.

TELECOM ITALIA

Findim, an investor in the telecoms group, has requested a shareholder meeting in order to remove from office the directors representing Telecom's leading shareholder Telco.

* ENI

Novatek's Gennady Timchenko has asked to buy Eni's 60 percent stake in Artic Russia, which gives a 29.4 percent stake in SeverEnergia, MF said.

PIRELLI

Board member Carlo Salvatori resigned.

DIARY

Reuters releases Q3 poll on Italian economy (1220 GMT).

A2A holds board meeting on industrial plan.

BB Biotech holds board meeting on Q3 results.

