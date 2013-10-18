The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Former Prime Minister Mario Monti left the party he founded
this year on Thursday as political tensions over Italy's 2014
budget raised a new threat to the stability of Enrico Letta's
government.
A hostile domestic reaction to Italy's 2014 budget may pose
a new threat to the stability of Enrico Letta's government just
weeks after the prime minister defeated Silvio Berlusconi's
attempt to topple him.
President Barack Obama and Enrico Letta congratulated each
other on Thursday for surviving extended budget crises and
pledged to work together to advance U.S.-EU trade talks and
address security issues.
ECONOMY
Italy has restarted negotiations with Switzerland over
taxing Italian assets held in Swiss bank accounts to avoid
higher tax rates, Economy Minister Fabrizio Sacomanni said on
Thursday.
DEBT
The Italian treasury expects good demand for a new BTP
Italia retail bond it will offer at the beginning of next month,
the head of the country's debt management office said on
Thursday.
COMPANIES
ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is open to
giving struggling Italian carrier Alitalia its rightful role in
a merged entity but only if certain conditions are met, its
chief executive told French television on Thursday.
Loss-making Alitalia's equity capital is seen at 330-425
million euros ($191.64 billion) should a planned cash call be
fully subscribed and an existing bond converted into shares,
sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Maurizio Lupi, Infrastructure and Transport Minister, said
in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore he was pro-Air France but
added if it did not underwrite the Alitalia capital increase
everything would change and the search for new partners begin.
He said the government had intervened because the airline was a
strategic asset which needed a business plan that broke with the
past while jobs had to be safeguarded.
* Davide Maccagnani, who owns a 1.4 percent stake in the loss
making Italian carrier through Macca Srl, plans to participate
in a planned 300 million euro capital increase, subscribing his
full share, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's Supreme Court ordered the immediate release from
house arrest of former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena finance
chief Gianluca Baldassari, one of his lawyers said on Thursday.
* The Treasury has given the main foundation shareholder an
ultimatum to sell its stake in the bank before Oct. 29, La
Repubblica said, without citing sources.
TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholder Marco Fossati went to market regulator Consob on
Thursday to explain the reason why he had asked for a
shareholders meeting to be called to overhaul the board after
the deal with Telefonica, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* UNICREDIT
The bank's board gave the go ahead on Thursday to the debt
restructuring plan of Carlo Tassara towards which it has an
exposure of 500 million euros, MF said.
FINMECCANICA
Swiss resident Guido Ralph Haschke was arrested on Thursday
on charges of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by
Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010, his lawyer said.
ENI, GAZPROM
Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday rebuffed an
appeal by the head of Italian oil firm Eni to intervene in the
case of an Italian activist who was arrested by Russian
authorities on piracy charges.
* EDISON
The Italian utility, owned by France's EDF, could sell some
of its renewable energy business to Terra Firma, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
IMA
Italian packaging machinery company IMA proposed an
extraordinary dividend of 1.25 euros per share on Thursday after
raising its stake in Transworld Packaging Holding to 51 percent
from 40 percent.
GENERALI
The insurer holds a board meeting for an update on its asset
sale plan.
INSURERS
The European Union is close to finalising a deal on how
insurance companies will hold enough capital to keep
policyholders safe which will severely water down the version
sought by industry regulators, a senior EU lawmaker said on
Thursday.
