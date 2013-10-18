The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Former Prime Minister Mario Monti left the party he founded this year on Thursday as political tensions over Italy's 2014 budget raised a new threat to the stability of Enrico Letta's government.

A hostile domestic reaction to Italy's 2014 budget may pose a new threat to the stability of Enrico Letta's government just weeks after the prime minister defeated Silvio Berlusconi's attempt to topple him.

President Barack Obama and Enrico Letta congratulated each other on Thursday for surviving extended budget crises and pledged to work together to advance U.S.-EU trade talks and address security issues.

ECONOMY

Italy has restarted negotiations with Switzerland over taxing Italian assets held in Swiss bank accounts to avoid higher tax rates, Economy Minister Fabrizio Sacomanni said on Thursday.

DEBT

The Italian treasury expects good demand for a new BTP Italia retail bond it will offer at the beginning of next month, the head of the country's debt management office said on Thursday.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is open to giving struggling Italian carrier Alitalia its rightful role in a merged entity but only if certain conditions are met, its chief executive told French television on Thursday.

Loss-making Alitalia's equity capital is seen at 330-425 million euros ($191.64 billion) should a planned cash call be fully subscribed and an existing bond converted into shares, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Maurizio Lupi, Infrastructure and Transport Minister, said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore he was pro-Air France but added if it did not underwrite the Alitalia capital increase everything would change and the search for new partners begin. He said the government had intervened because the airline was a strategic asset which needed a business plan that broke with the past while jobs had to be safeguarded. * Davide Maccagnani, who owns a 1.4 percent stake in the loss making Italian carrier through Macca Srl, plans to participate in a planned 300 million euro capital increase, subscribing his full share, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Supreme Court ordered the immediate release from house arrest of former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena finance chief Gianluca Baldassari, one of his lawyers said on Thursday. * The Treasury has given the main foundation shareholder an ultimatum to sell its stake in the bank before Oct. 29, La Repubblica said, without citing sources.

TELECOM ITALIA

Shareholder Marco Fossati went to market regulator Consob on Thursday to explain the reason why he had asked for a shareholders meeting to be called to overhaul the board after the deal with Telefonica, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's board gave the go ahead on Thursday to the debt restructuring plan of Carlo Tassara towards which it has an exposure of 500 million euros, MF said.

FINMECCANICA

Swiss resident Guido Ralph Haschke was arrested on Thursday on charges of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010, his lawyer said.

ENI, GAZPROM

Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday rebuffed an appeal by the head of Italian oil firm Eni to intervene in the case of an Italian activist who was arrested by Russian authorities on piracy charges.

* EDISON

The Italian utility, owned by France's EDF, could sell some of its renewable energy business to Terra Firma, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

IMA

Italian packaging machinery company IMA proposed an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 euros per share on Thursday after raising its stake in Transworld Packaging Holding to 51 percent from 40 percent.

GENERALI

The insurer holds a board meeting for an update on its asset sale plan.

INSURERS

The European Union is close to finalising a deal on how insurance companies will hold enough capital to keep policyholders safe which will severely water down the version sought by industry regulators, a senior EU lawmaker said on Thursday.

