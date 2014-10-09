The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won the most important parliamentary confidence vote of his eight-month-old government early on Thursday on a labour reform proposal he hopes will boost his EU credentials.

ECONOMY

The European Commission is unlikely to accept Italy's multi-year budget plan because of Rome's intention to delay achieving a balanced budget in structural terms until 2017, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday.

French President Francois Hollande defended his push for an easing of EU budget restrictions on Wednesday, potentially deepening divisions with Germany, which is pressing Paris to move faster on reforms, but winning support from Italy.

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank deposits and August statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES * FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it had sold to existing shareholders just over 6 million of the roughly 60 million shares it was offering from investors who decided to sell out as part of the company's merger into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

FINMECCANICA

Verdict expected in the trial of former Chairman Giuseppe Orsi on charges of international corruption relating to a 2010 Indian helicopter deal.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank will be part of the group financing the Peruvian gas pipeline Gasoducio Sur Peruano, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It will stump up $400-600 million, it added.

* MEDIOLANUM

The asset manager is looking to beat 4 billion euros of assets under management this year and "not by a small amount", Il Sole 24 Ore said citing the CEO of Banca Mediolanum Massimo Doris.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni meets the foreign press (1500 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

INTERCOS

The make-up company is struggling to fully cover its public share offering with just one day to go before order books close, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

