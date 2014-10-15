The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q2 GDP data (0800 GMT); Q2 deficit/GDP ratio data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases 'Quarterly Economic Bulletin'.

Italy's state lender CDP agreed a 3-billion-euro ($3.79 billion) deal with China Development Bank while the state investment fund FSI signed a separate deal worth up to 1 billion euros as part of a series of accords between Italy and China on Tuesday.

Italy and the European Commission were on a collision course over Rome's 2015 budget plan, which Brussels says flouts EU recommendations but Rome says it has no intention of changing ahead of a Wednesday deadline.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would conduct a bond swap operation on Oct. 16, exchanging a fixed-rate bond (BTP), maturing in Nov. 2023 for BTPs and floating rate notes (CCTEUs) maturing in 2015 and 2017.

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA, BAIC (IPO-BAC.SS)

Defence conglomerate Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it has won a 400 million euro ($505 million) contract to sell 50 helicopters to China's Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation.

* TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless carrier controlled by Telecom Italia, is "not for sale," but the Italian parent could weigh offers, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday. * LUXOTTICA

Holding company Delfin, through which Leonardo Del Vecchio and his family control the eyewear maker, could launch a capital increase reserved to Del Vecchio that would give him a 25 percent stake that would later be transferred to his wife Nicoletta Zampillo, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Various papers also said that a new chief executive to oversee markets could be chosen at an Oct. 29 board meeting. Chief Executive of Autogrill GIanmario Tondato has denied rumours that he was a candidate for the post, the papers added.

ENEL

Utility Enel on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Bank of China potentially making available up to 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of financing to the utility over the next five years. * Italy's economy ministry wants to try sell a 5 percent stake in the energy group by the first 10 days of December and has chosen advisers for the deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINCANTIERI

Shipmaker Fincantieri said its Singapore-listed subsidiary Vard expects marginally negative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter. * China, the world's largest shipbuilder, is looking to build its first luxury cruise vessel, with help from cruise operator Carnival Corp and Italy's Fincantieri, as the country looks to expand domestic tourism.

* BANCA MARCHE

Fondazione Cariverona could participate in the rescue of the small lender, which was put under special administration last year, via an investment of 100-150 million euros, MF said.

WHIRLPOOL, INDESIT

The world's No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp. on Tuesday said it had completed its majority acquisition of Italian peer Indesit.

* ARVEDI

The Italian steelmaker has submitted in recent days an expression of interest for the assets of troubled steel producer Ilva, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................