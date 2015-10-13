The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury on Tuesday sells up to 7 billion euros in bonds at auction, including a new three-year BTP bond with a 0.30 percent coupon and an Oct. 15, 2018 maturity. Italy also tops up a seven-year BTP due in September 2022 and a 15-year BTP expiring in March 2032.

COMPANIES

UBI, BANCO POPOLARE, CARIGE, POPOLARE MILANO

The treasury would look favourably at a merger between the two banks, MF said on Tuesday.

The paper also said that a U.S. investment bank close to a key shareholder in Carige has sent around a pitch envisaging a merger between the bank and Popolare di Milano with Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola as the chief executive of the combined group.

* CARIGE

A board meeting today should discuss a reorganisation of private banking unit Cesare Ponti and a new industrial plan after it was decided not to sell it, Corriere della Sera and Sole 24 Ore newspapers said on Tuesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Market watchdog Consob is mulling asking the bank for a restatement of its accounts from 2012 due to the accounting treatement of the Alexandria derivative trade, Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore newspapers said on Tuesday.

TERNA

Italy's energy authority is likely to assign a value of 700-800 million euros to a high-voltage power line that the grid group is buying from the national railway company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

IVS GROUP

The vending machines maker said on Monday its board had approved issuing up to 240 million euros in senior unsecured debt.

ALITALIA

News conference with Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Deputy Chairman James Hogan (0930 GMT).

PIRELLI

A mandatory tender to buy out shareholders in the Italian tyre maker launched by China National Chemical Corporation after it agreed to buy a controlling stake in Pirelli ends on Tuesday.

As of Monday, investors representing 26.9 percent of the shares targeted by the offer had accepted it - bringing ChemChina's stake in Pirelli just above 53 percent. (1530 GMT)

