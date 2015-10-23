The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Fitch reviews sovereign debt rating of Italy.

ISTAT releases August industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT); August retail sales data (0900 GMT); September wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling its end-month sale of inflation-linked bonds as it recently issued a new BTPei maturing in 2032 via a syndicate of banks.

It will announce on Thursday the sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The underwriters of Ferrari's initial public offering have exercised in full the option to purchase 1.7 million shares in the sportscar maker from Fiat Chrysler, the carmaker said on Thursday. After the exercise of the option, total gross proceeds from the IPO of Ferrari reached $982.4 million.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni has come under fire from some key shareholders over his backing of deputy chairman Fabrizio Palenzona who is caught up in a judicial investigation, Il Fatto Quotidiano said without citing sources. The shareholders are concerned the ECB could send in inspectors, the paper said. Flavio Valeri, the head of Deutsche Bank Italy, is in pole position to succeed Ghizzoni, the paper added.

* BANCA CARIGE, POPOLARE MILANO

Banca Carige is set to officially award a mandate to Mediobanca and Barclays at its board meeting on Oct 27 to look into the idea of a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano, Il Messaggero said.

Italian entrepreneur Gabriele Volpi, who already owns 6 percent of the cooperative bank, plans to increase its stake in Banca Carige to up to 10 percent, MF reported citing financial sources.

POSTE ITALIANE IPO

Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan holds news conference on Thursday on the IPO of Poste Italiane (0800 GMT)

ENEL

The utility's plan to offer up its infrastructure to telecoms operators to build out an ultrafast broadband network is ready and could be presented to the operators next week, Il Soe 24 Ore said.

The CEO of Vodafone Italia, Claudio Bisio, told Il Corriere della Sera the group was ready to work with Enel on plans to roll out a fast internet network.

YOOX NET A PORTER

Kering's CFO said on Thursday the group was not planning to become shareholder in combined Yoox Net-A-Porter company.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Italiaonline takeover offer on the yellow-pages company shares ends.

JUVENTUS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

