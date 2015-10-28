The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies question time with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1400 GMT).

Rome, savings banks association ACRI holds "91st World Savings Day" with banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0930 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros of 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM, ENI

Conference call and strategy presentation in London (1000 GMT). (*) Moody's said late on Wednesday it assigned a provisional issuer rating of Baa3 to Saipem, with stable outlook.

Italian oil major Eni said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a stake of around 12.5 percent in Saipem to state-controlled Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) to allow it to get the oil contractor's debt off its balance sheet.

The oil contractor said on Wednesday it will ask investors for up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.86 billion) of fresh capital to help it weather the oil service recession and plot a path to recovery as main investor Eni takes a step back.

The oil services group confirmed its full-year guidance after third-quarter net profit beat consensus.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank posted a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit as a stake sale more than offset a drop in fees and trading income due to difficult financial markets over the summer.

Mediobanca holds annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).

(*) SNAM

The group said adjusted net profit was 912 million euros in first nine months, up 5.7 percent year-on-year.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

FERRARI

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT). (*) The sportscar maker will be listed on the Milan stock exchange starting from January, the CEO of Borsa Italiana told Il Sole 24 Ore.

FINMECCANICA

CEO Mauro Moretti attends conference in Rome (1300 GMT).

The defense group said on Tuesday it had started the final verification of contractual conditions with Hitachi relating to the sale of a stake in Ansaldo STS.

UNICREDIT

As UniCredit puts the finishing touches to an updated strategic plan to be presented to shareholders next month, some investors in the top Italian bank are raising questions about the leadership of Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni.

PIRELLI

The Italian bourse said that 82.343 percent of Pirelli shares that were the target of a mandatory tender offer launched by ChemChina-controlled Marco Polo Industrial Holding had been handed in. The offer raises Marco Polo's stake in Pirelli to above 95 percent, Reuters calculation show, triggering a squeeze out.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher has appointed Laura Cioli as the company's new chief executive.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia and Oi on Tuesday urged Brazil's government to revamp telecommunications industry rules before the companies would consider a merger, a sign that consolidation hinges on a more flexible regulation of carriers.

Telecom Italia said it had reached an agreement with Italian unions to manage 2,600 redundancies without having to fire anybody.

ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER

Italian utility Enel is looking at ways of strengthening its hold on Enel Green Power in a move that could lead to a delisting of the green energy company. Enel will take a decision on folding Enel Green Power into the group in November, a source familiar with the matter said.

Enel Green Power has started construction of a new wind farm in Mexico and will be investing around $250 million in the project, it said on Tuesday.

ENI

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 29).

INWIT

The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 43 million euros ($47.48 million) and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Inwit's CEO told analysts during a post-results conference call that the company is focused on its domestic business where it sees growth opportunities, also via acquisitions and integration with other operations, but does not exclude similar moves abroad.

S.S.LAZIO

Annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

