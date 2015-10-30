The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September unemployment data (0900 GMT); October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); September producer prices (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (*) Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.

Niel has become the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest carrier.

(*) FINMECCANICA

The defence and aerospace group said it would proceed to closing of the sale of a stake in Ansaldo STS to Hitachi after positively completing the verification of contracts agreed with the Japanese group.

TERNA

Italy's energy authority has valued high-voltage power line assets belonging to the Italian railways, which power grid company Terna is in talks to buy, at 674 million euros.

ENI (*) ENI said on Friday that it was still looking to secure debt financing for its Coral LNG project in Mozambique and that it would make a final investment decision on the development by year-end.

The oil and gas group is in the final stages of talks with BP for an offtake of liquified natural gas from Mozambique's Coral gas field.

PARMALAT

Parmalat will receive 43 million euros ($47 million)from U.S. bank JPMorgan to settle a legal dispute stemming from the 2003 bankruptcy of the Italian dairy group.

CARRARO

The Italian tractor manufacturer reported on Thursday a 4.7 million euro net loss for the third quarter, compared with a 1.6 million euro loss in the same period of 2014, as sales fell 18 percent.

(*) CREDEM

Italian bank Credito Emiliano (Credem) expects that the Bank of Italy's approval to use advanced internal models to calculate capital requirements will have an impact on its CET 1 ratio of 1.2-1.3 percent, allowing the lender to easily go beyond the 12 percent threshold from 11.4 percent achieved in June, Director General Adolfo Bizzocchi was quoted by Il Sole 24 Ore as saying.

BANZAI

The Italian e-commerce company said on Thursday sales rose 34 percent in the third quarter to 52.5 million euros.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Capital increase ends.

TERNIENERGIA

Presents updated 2015-2017 industrial plan (0830 GMT).

