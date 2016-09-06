The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

JP Morgan and other banks in the consortium for Monte dei Paschi's capital increase are trying to persuade the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Kuwait, as well as private equity fund Investindustrial's chief Andrea Bonomi, to buy a big chunk of the cash call, according to Il Messaggero. Bonomi has so far reacted coldly, the paper said.

(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

In the wake of the Brexit vote, La Repubblica newspaper reports speculation about a possible alliance between the group and Airbus.

(*) STEFANEL

Auditors at Ernst & Young have said they could not sign off the retailer's first-half accounts due to uncertainty of its business prospects, Il Sole 24 ore said.

(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The bank has called a shareholder meeting for Oct. 18 to renew its board, but according to several newspapers board members refuse to step down.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said its total net inflows in August stood at 310 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The Italian lender said on Monday it posted a first-half loss of 795 million euro as it continued to set aside money against loan losses and customer lawsuits after a rescue by bank bailout fund Atlante. (*) Four foreign funds - Atlas, Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus and Baupost - have submitted a formal offer for Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza to the head of the Atlante bailout fund, accoridng to MF.

