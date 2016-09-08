The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
OECD releases composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Sept. 13.
(*) The treasury is sounding out investors on the possibility to
issue a 50-year bond for the first time, several newspaper said.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets is seeking a strategic
partner for its asset management business Pioneer, as part of a
plan to bolster its capital base, several sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office is looking at UniCredit's Pioneer
and could be interested to buy a stake in the asset manager, Il
Sole 24 Ore said, adding the sale of a second stake in Poste
Italiane could be postponed to next year.
(*) MEDIASET
The media company is considering asking for a legal dispute
against Vivendi over the sale of its Premium pay-TV
unit to be fast tracked, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
Moody's simulated a Montepaschi-style restructuring plan on
the 14 Italian banks supervised by the European Central Bank.
Under this simulation, which the rating agency says its a
theoretical exercise, Moody's calculates that the 14 banks would
need 23 billion euros in capital to offload their bad loans,
while maintaining a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 100 basis points
above the SREP ratios set by the ECB.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The European Central Bank governing council could give its
green light to the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare
di Milano as soon as Thursday, several papers said.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Holds board meeting on its rescue plan.
(*) Morgan Stanley raises the stock to equal weight from
underweight
A2A
The utility A2A, which recently completed an industrial
partnership deal with smaller peer LGH, said it expects LGH core
earnings (EBITDA) to grow to 120 million euros in 2020 from 79
million euros in 2015.
TERNA
The power grid operator said it had won a $230 million
contract to build power lines in Uruguay.
TAMBURI
It posted revenues of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million) in
the first half of the year and net profit of 14.7 million euros.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................