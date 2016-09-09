The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank lending and bad loans at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would sell 6.25-8.0 billion euros over four bonds, including a new seven-year one, at auction on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fabrizio Viola, the chief executive of troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has agreed to quit and allow a new boss to try to convince reluctant investors to back an emergency rescue plan. Marco Morelli, the head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, was almost certain to take Viola's job, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Viola said he did not expect his resignation to affect a five billion euro rescue plan at the bank.

According to La Stampa the short list of candidates to succeed Viola, already in the hands of the bank's nomination committee, comprises Morelli, former UniCredit manager Roberto Nicastro and Cariparma CEO Giampero Maioli. Former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera is not on the list but is working on "beefing up" a previous plan he presented, with UBS, to rescue the lender, the paper said.

The bank is working to call an extraordinary board meeting by Sunday on the appointment of a new CEO, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said one of the options being studied was for a cash call without rights, addressed to the whole market.

A new head could arrive already next Monday or Tuesday and the capital increase is set to be put back to 2017, Corriere della Sera said. (*) Monte dei Paschi CFO Arturo Betunio and head of human resources Ilaria Dalla Riva are also set to leave the group, while the head of retail banking and distribution Marco Bragadin has already left, MF reported.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The two banks said on Thursday the Bank of Italy had authorised their merger deal as the European Central Bank had raised no objections and would soon grant the new group a banking licence.

TELECOM ITALIA, A2A

Telecom Italia and A2A have signed a memorandum of understanding to allow the former telecom monopolist to use the pipes of the utility to lay its fibre-optic cable, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Repubblica said.

(*) ENI

Commercial oil production at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan will begin in November, the chief executive of state oil firm KazMunayGaz said on Friday, which is a slight delay from a previous October target.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Thursday it had sold to Balbec Asset Management a portfolio of bad loans worth 570 million euros before writedowns and that it would book the impact of the sale in its third-quarter accounts. The loans, made to small- and medium-sized Italian enterprises, were unsecured.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank has no need of a capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing deputy chairman and leading shareholder Vittorio Malcalza.

GENERALI

The three-year plan of the insurer for its Italian business envisages investments to the tune of 150 million euros, several papers said.

MOLESKINE

The funds Syntegra Capital and Index Ventures have given a mandate to Rothschild for the possible sale of their stakes, MF said.

NOEMALIFE

Dedalus' mandatory full takeover offer on Noemalife ordinary shares and warrants ends (1540 GMT)

TREVI GROUP

Presents H1 results (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................