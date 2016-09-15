The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Bologna, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends event on Italian constitutional reform referendum (1930 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Rome, employers' association Confindustria presents new macro-economic forecasts for Italy, with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank appointed Marco Morelli as its new chief executive on Wednesday, handing the 54-year-old banker the tough job of convincing investors to back a third cash call in as many years.

A judge is set to decide on prosecutors' request to send to trial 17 people including former CEO Giuseppe Mussari in the Monte dei Paschi case. (*) JP Morgan is sounding out some sovereign funds, including in Asia and the United States, to possibly cover a big portion of the capital increase that the bank would like to reduce to between 3-3.5 billion euros after the voluntary conversion of subordinated bonds, Corriere della Sera said. The paper adds that AXA could boost its 3 percent stake in the bank.

Il Sole 24 Ore said Corrado Passera is still working on a rival plan for the bank, which would involve four private equity funds who could inject 2.5 billion euros in Monte dei Paschi.

Il Sole 24 Ore also that the conversion of bonds could be voluntary but only if a certain quorum is reached. Below that quorum the conversion would become automatic and conditions would probably be more penalising.

MEDIASET

Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, is not interested in buying Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia said on Wednesday.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods maker said on Wednesday it confirmed full year market expectations, despite a fall in core profits and net income in the first six months of the year.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

European industry car sales rose 9.5 percent last month, regional industry association ACEA said on Thursday, with recovering southern markets benefiting Fiat Chrysler and low-cost brands.

Fiat Chrysler and Beijing-based BAIC Group are exploring a joint venture, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The discussions are at an early stage, it added.

(*) ENEL

Enel Green Power could sell a portfolio of wind power assets in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria worth between 1-1.5 billion euros in enterprise value, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Dealreporter. BNP Paribas is scouting the market to see who might be interested, the paper added. It cites the company as saying that it has not given any mandates for a sale, but that an evaluation of these assets is part of its portfolio rotation strategy.

(*) SAFILO

The eyewear group signed a new licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and global distribution of the Moschino and Love Moschino collections of optical frames and sunglasses. The agreement will run for eight years starting from January 2018 until the end of 2025, with the option to extend for another eight years.

ENI

Montenegro on Wednesday signed a contract with a consortium of Italy's Eni and Russian No. 2 gas firm Novatek, awarding it a 30-year concession for oil and gas exploration in the Adriatic sea.

Board meeting on dividend.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vimpelcom and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd can invoke a buy-sell option on the stakes they hold in the joint venture that merges their Italian units from three years after the deal's conclusion, a Vimpelcom presentation showed. (*) French telecoms group Iliad has created two Rome-based companies as it launches its entry in the Italian market, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) SAIPEM

The arbitration with Gazprom regarding the cancellation of the South Stream project is expected to resume Sept. 30, MF said.

(*) EDIZIONE HOLDING, ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL

The Benetton family's Edizione Holding is looking for a new chief executive, which should be named before Christmas, and a new chairman, La Repubblica said. The choice

