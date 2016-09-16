The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The recapitalisation of the bank could be done along the lines of that done in Greece with a private placement to institutional investors and the rest by bond conversion into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the chances of Corrado Passera, former CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, to play a role in turning the bank round were limited but added he had got backing from at least two big U.S. funds.

An internal candidate could be picked for the transitionary phase after the departure of President Massimo Tononi, reports La Stampa. But the banks working on the plan for the bank would prefer a high profile figure such as former minister Vittorio Grilli, European central banker Lorenzo Bini Smaghi or Corrado Passera.

A strong candidate for the MPS presidency could be former Economic Minister and central banker Fabrizio Saccomanni, writes la Repubblica. The report also mentions fomer Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni as potential candidate.

ITALY BANKS

The draft guidelines for deteriorated credits, published by the European Central bank could radically transform the relations between banks and defaulting creditors, La Repubblica said. The aim of the ECB is to push European banks to improve the management of deteriorated credits that weigh on their balance sheets, it said.

POSTE ITALIANE

Poste Italiane said on Friday it bought a 14.85 percent stake in Italian bank payment provider SIA from Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for 278 million euros.

UNICREDIT

Capital Research and Management has increased its stake in the Italian lender to 6.725 percent on Sept. 8, from a previous 5.082 percent, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The Italian bank is interested in buying small regional lender Banca Etruria, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Banca Etruria is one of four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to sell.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for an air bag defect that is linked to three deaths and five injuries.

Il Sole 24 Ore reiterated rumours the car group had started talks with China's BAIC for a joint venture in China. The talks are in an early stage, it said.

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence company said on Thursday it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's government to develop high-technology and common projects.

GENERALI

Italian entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio increased his stake in the insurer to 3.163 percent on July 1, from a previous 2.002 percent, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob.

