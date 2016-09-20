The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that Germany's central bank chief Jens Weidmann should concentrate on fixing the problems of his own country's banks, after Weidmann had urged Italy to cut its huge public debt.

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS

The new individual capital requirements for euro zone lenders will likely include significant changes in some cases, ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper, adding they will probably be released in January.

ATLANTIA, SAVE

Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia has signed an agreement to buy a 21.3 percent share in SAVE, the country's third airport group, it said on Monday. The deal is worth 174 million euros ($195 million) and comes at a time when Atlantia is seeking to be less dependant on road tolls and to invest more in the airport business.

(*) UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, GENERALI

The lender received between 7-8 preliminary offers for its asset manager Pioneer Investments, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the Sept. 19 deadline to receive non-binding bids could be extended. Among the offers is a joint bid by Poste, CDP and Anima and others from Generali, Amundi, Axa, Alianz, Natixis, Aberdeen and Macquarie, it added.

According to Il Messaggero, the board of UniCredit will meet on Sept. 22 to choose a shortlist of maximum five potential bidders. The paper ads that apart from Poste, Amundi, Aberdeen and Axa also BlackRock, Schroders and Franklin have shown an interest for the asset.

LEONARDO

Chief Executive Mauro Moretti attends conference "Geopolitics and Space Economy" in Rome (1600 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................