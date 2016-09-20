The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that
Germany's central bank chief Jens Weidmann should concentrate on
fixing the problems of his own country's banks, after Weidmann
had urged Italy to cut its huge public debt.
COMPANIES
(*) BANKS
The new individual capital requirements for euro zone
lenders will likely include significant changes in some cases,
ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper,
adding they will probably be released in January.
ATLANTIA, SAVE
Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia has signed an
agreement to buy a 21.3 percent share in SAVE, the country's
third airport group, it said on Monday. The deal is worth 174
million euros ($195 million) and comes at a time when Atlantia
is seeking to be less dependant on road tolls and to invest more
in the airport business.
(*) UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, GENERALI
The lender received between 7-8 preliminary offers for its
asset manager Pioneer Investments, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding
that the Sept. 19 deadline to receive non-binding bids could be
extended. Among the offers is a joint bid by Poste, CDP and
Anima and others from Generali, Amundi, Axa, Alianz, Natixis,
Aberdeen and Macquarie, it added.
According to Il Messaggero, the board of UniCredit will meet
on Sept. 22 to choose a shortlist of maximum five potential
bidders. The paper ads that apart from Poste, Amundi, Aberdeen
and Axa also BlackRock, Schroders and Franklin have shown an
interest for the asset.
LEONARDO
Chief Executive Mauro Moretti attends conference
"Geopolitics and Space Economy" in Rome (1600 GMT).
