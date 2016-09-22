The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

COMPANIES

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria told La Stampa that banks should consider tapping state aid if needed to offload bad loans, when asked if public support was an option for Monte dei Paschi.

The government is again considering the possibility of providing a state guarantee for Monte dei Paschi's 5 billion euro cash call, MF reported adding a political decision to head in this direction had not been taken yet.

BANKS

(*) Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report European circles in Berlin and Paris had considered encouraging Italy to tap European funds to help its banks.

The take-up of funds by Italian banks at the ECB's second TLTRO2 operation could be meager, the president of Assiom Forex Massimiliano Sinagra said on Monday.

UNICREDIT, BANCA GENERALI, FINECOBANK

Banca Generali is working with Goldman Sachs in talks to buy UniCredit's controlling stake in online broker/bank FinecoBank, but the parties remain far apart on price due to its holdings of UniCredit bonds, two sources said on Wednesday.

(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The Italian broadcaster is expected to approve at a board meeting later this month a request for expedited proceeding in its lawsuit against French media group Vivendi, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper also quoted Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani as saying the CEO of Vivendi was not credible when he said he was interested in reaching an agreement.

Mediaset and Vivendi are keen to avoid engaging in a long legal battle, MF reported citing several sources close to the matter. A revised business plan for Mediaset Premium and a lower valuation for the asset would be the basis to reach a new accord that would focus on seeking a third investor in the pay-TV unit and defining Vivendi's holding in Mediaset.

(*) DAVIDE CAMPARI

The beverage company said it had prepaid in full U.S. private placement notes totalling 310 million euros after underwriting two loan facilities, measures that will allow it to reduce its cost of funding.

ZUCCHI

Sales in the first half were 36.6 million euros from 44 million euros the previous year. EBITDA rose to 0.9 million euros from a loss of 4.4 million euros.

EXOR

Period to exercise exit rights ends.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................