ECONOMY

Italy on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecasts and sharply hiked its target for the 2017 budget deficit for the second time in five months, setting up a potential clash with Brussels.

ISTAT releases September business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT) and August wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset has given management a mandate to press ahead with legal action against Vivendi over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. (*) Vivendi is working on an alternative plan on Mediaset pay-TV deal that could be ready in a couple of weeks, Il Corriere said. (*) Under an alternative proposal in the works, Vivendi would buy 40 percent of Mediaset's pay-TV, while another 40 percent would remain with the Italian company and a 20 percent would go to an investment fund, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) La Repubblica said that Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine was ready to discuss in the next few days with Piersilvio Berlusconi the terms of a new proposal for Mediaset Premium. The paper added that de Puyfontaine would travel to Milan on Friday for Telecom Italia's board meeting.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The advisers of the Tuscan bank are in talks with Qatari, Asian and other investors who could become "anchor shareholders" in lender, Corriere della Sera reported citing financial sources. The daily said the bank would launch its capital boosting plan by the end of the year, after a debt-to-equity conversion planned for the second half of November.

Both Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore reported that the debt-to-equity conversion would target both institutional and retail investors holding subordinated bonds.

The conversion and the involvement of anchor investors could cut the size of a planned capital hike to 1-2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank will begin an audit on the bank on Wednesday focusing on governance issues, Il Messaggero said, adding it would be a routine inspection.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank said on Wednesday it would present outcome of strategic review on Dec. 13 at a Capital Market Day in London.

(*) A2A

The utility is open to alliances to develop the fiber optic network in Milan, the CEO of A2A said on Tuesday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecom incumbent's chairman reiterated the group was not interested in the acquisition of Mediaset's Premium pay-tv unit.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has cancelled his appearance at the Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday without giving any details.

SNAM

Alessandra Pasini, Barclays Head of Investment Banking in Italy, is to become Snam's CFO, the company said on Tuesday. Current CFO Antonio Paccioretti will become general manager at Italgas unit. The company also said it had renewed its EMTN issuance programme, reducing its maximum total amount to 10 billion from 12 billion euros and approved issuance of bonds for up to 1.15 billion euros by end-September 2017.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Moody's assigned Baa3 deposit rating and Ba2 issuer rating to Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1130 GMT).

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Presents 2017-2026 industrial plan with President Gioia Ghezzi, CEO and Managing Director Renato Mazzoncini (0800 GMT).

