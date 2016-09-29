The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy will set aside 6 billion euros over the next three years to increase pensions and allow people to retire earlier, the welfare minister said on Wednesday, rowing back on a pension reform passed in 2012.

Florence, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi starts 'National Referendum Campaign' (1900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.35 percent BTP bond due Nov. 1, 2021; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.25 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2026; 1.5-2.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due July 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) UBI BANCA

The ECB's supervisory board will examine on Thursday a possible acquisition of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti by UBI Banca which could be required to raise "a few hundreds million" in fresh capital, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. UBI may call a board meeting over the weekend to approve the deal, it said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer said on Wednesday it had entered into two agreements to sell its businesses in Guatemala and Liechtenstein, but gave no financial details.

(*) SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear group said on Thursday it had taken full control of Bergamo-based Lenti by acquiring the 24.4 percent of the sun lenses manufacturer it didn't already own.

ENEL

Enel said it had signed a deal to sell its 400 megawatt gas-fired power plant in Belgium to France's Direct Energie.

Italian utility Enel has talked to telecoms providers in South America about leveraging its power networks to run broadband, similar to a strategy it is following in Italy, chief executive Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

ENERGY

Energy Authority AEEGSI releases energy and gas fees effective from Oct 1, 2016.

GPI

Listing presentation with Chairman Fausto Manzana (0845 GMT).

