POLITICS

Turin, Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda presents "Industry National Plan 4.0" with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (1330 GMT).

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi debate with jurist Gustavo Zagrebelsky on Italian referendum on TV channel La7 (1915 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August unemployment rate data (0800 GMT); September flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); July and August producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer a new BTP Italia bond starting from Oct. 17 to attract small investors looking for protection against future inflation.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

State aid for Italian banks is something that should be considered even if it remacins a remote possibility, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told Italian daily Il Foglio on Friday.

The plan put together by JP Morgan and Mediobanca to save Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is well designed and will be a success, the country's economy minister said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

(*) MEDIASET

Sky could be interested in Mediaset's pay TV unit Premium, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Asked about the sale of UniCredit assets, including asset manager Pioneer, Generali CEO Philippe Donnet told Il Sole 24 Ore the insurer looked at opportunities every day. "But we consider them only if they help us speed up implementation of our business plan".

FIAT CHRYSLER

Jeep brand head Mike Manley told journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show that he expected to sell 1.45 million Jeep vehicles this year, boosted by ramp up of Compass and Renegade models.

ITALIAN BANKS, UBI BANCA

A deadline to sell four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy last November has been extended for the second time, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A treasury source said late on Thursday that Rome was in talks with the European Commission to have the EU's green light on the extension.

Italy's Economy Minister said in an interview in La Stampa on Friday that the Sept. 30 deadline to sell the four small banks would be extended.

SAFILO

Safilo said on Thursday its rose its stake in Lenti, a manufacturer of sun lenses based in Bergamo, to 100 pct.

ENI

'ESG Strategy presentation' (0830 GMT) in Paris.

ITALCEMENTI

HeidelbergCement France mandatory takeover offer on Italcementi shares ends.

SNAM

Bond holders' meeting to approve Italgas separation (0800 GMT).

FASTWEB

CEO Alberto Calcagno attends news conference "Fastweb Digital Academy" in Milan (0900 GMT).

MONDO TV

Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary H1 results on July 11).

