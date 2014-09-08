The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

The European Central Bank should be ready to take further measures to guarantee monetary stability if needed, Ignazio Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy and a member of the ECB Governing Council said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Italy will accelerate the political debate on labour market reform this week, said Padoan in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday. The minister defended Italy's effort to enact structural reforms, adding it would take a "minimum" of three years before visible results from reforms became apparent.

Italy's Public Spending Commissioner Carlo Cottarelli is ready to leave the job as soon as this week to come back to the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

DEBT

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday the government was committed to privatisations and to extracting value from public assets, but the idea that public debt could be cut significantly through swift asset sales was "fantasy."

Padoan also said Italy's credit standing must be defended by the government day after day including by meeting European Union budget rules.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 11.

COMPANIES

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility, which is weighing options for its Spanish unit Endesa, could sell a stake of up to 22 percent to boost its free floating capital, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on Saturday.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets is sticking to its full-year net profit target of 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) despite a worsening economic outlook for its Italian home base, its chief executive said on Saturday.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has joined private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in bidding for a stake of up to 50 percent in UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. The other two bidders are Spain's Santander , advised by UBS, and Advent International, advised by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley is advising UniCredit with BoFA-ML giving a fairness opinion on the price. The offers value Pioneer at 2.0-2.5 billion euros.

* BANKS

Italy's Mediobanca Securities said on Monday it expects European Union banks to outperform in upcoming bloc-wide stress test and asset quality reviews thanks largely to the impact of quantitative easing.

Last week the European Central Bank decided to launch a program to purchase asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds from October, together with the previously announced program offering four-year loans to banks, or TLTRO.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia is open to tie-up with telecoms rivals as part of a Europe-wide expansion project, its CEO Vincenzo Novari told La Repubblica on Monday.

* FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne reiterated on Sunday that a board meeting at the end of next month would discuss capital raising plans after the planned listing of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wall Street could take place on Oct. 13.

Marchionne also said it was "absolutely non negotiable" that Ferrari should win in F1 races. He also said that the departure of Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was "not on the agenda, but no one is indispensable."

The exit of Montezemolo could happen as soon as next Thurday, when Ferrari board meets, daily Corriere reported on Monday.

* SAFILO

The early termination of Gucci license does not change the outlook and the strategy of the eyewear company, its Chief Executive Luisa Delgado told daily Sole 24 Ore.

UTILITIES

The Economy Minister said on Sunday the government was working on measures to incentivise public utilities to merge, be sold or list with a view to reducing their overall number.

Junior Minister Claudio De Vincenti on Saturday said that planned measures would give local governments an incentive to sell their stakes in public utilities by allowing them to use the proceeds to fund investments without applying rules that discipline public finances at the local level.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

Ordinary and extraordinary meetings: HI REAL (0900 GMT), INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO (1300 GMT), MOLMED (1400 GMT).

