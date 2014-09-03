The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad Airways are expected to win EU regulatory clearance for their tie-up by the end of the year with minor concessions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases August service PMI data (0745 GMT).

The Milan Stock Exchange ended the day slightly higher on Tuesday and outperformed other European markets, buoyed by rising shares prices of several major Italian banks.

COMPANIES

ENI, ENEL

Italy will go on with a plan to privatize state-owned companies, but its Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see as a priority the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni and Enel, he told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has shortlisted Lone Star and a consortium comprising Italy's Prelios and Fortress Investment Group for the sale of its bad-loan management unit, and is expected to pick a bidder by mid-October, five sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade wants Spain's Telefonica to sell its stake in the Italian phone company before it starts to review Telefonica's acquisition of Vivendi's broadband unit GVT, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing local sources.

* LUXOTTICA

The chairman and founder of the eyewear company, Leonardo Del Vecchio, told the Financial Times he would like to sign a joint venture with France's LVMH, the group that owns French luxury companies Louis Vuitton and Dior. He said U.S. technology group Google should make a step forward to broaden the tehcnology's appeal of its Google Glass and make it appealing for mass-market.

PETROVALVES, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IMI

General Electric, UK engineer IMI and buyout funds CVC and First Reserve are preparing binding offers for Italian valve maker Petrolvalves, sources familiar with the situation said.

KERING, SAFILO

Kering, the French luxury group behind the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent brands, is creating a in-house eyewear division and intends to put Italian eyewar maker Safilo in charge of production, manufacturing and supply of Gucci glasses from 2017.

As part of its initiative, Kering added it had decided to terminate its Gucci licence agreement Safilo at the end of 2016 instead of end-2018, paying 90 million euro compensation.

Borsa Italiana releases new composition of FTSE MIB.

