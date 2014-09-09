0T0he following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Defence ministers' informal meeting.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Mexico's America Movil plans to hold talks with Brazil's Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

FIAT

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is likely to step down towards the end of the year as chairman of Ferrari after clashes over strategy with Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of parent group Fiat FIA.MI, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. * Marchionne himself could become the new chairman of Ferrari, several newspapers said. La Stampa added that in the interim Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa could take on the chairmanship duties. Corriere della Sera said Montezemolo could become new chairman of carrier Alitalia after it ties up with Etihad.

Il Sole 24 Ore cites analysts that would be in favour of an IPO for Ferrari. However, Marchionne has repeatedly excluded an IPO for the luxury sportscar group.

Marchionne and Montezemolo will meet again on Tuesday and the announcement of Montezemolo's departure could arrive today or tomorrow, La Stampa said.

* FINMECCANICA

A consortium of China CNR Corporation and Insigma Group has made an attractive cash offer for Finmeccanica's railway and signaling units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, Corriere della Sera said. The offer includes making no job cuts and bringing on board an Italian partner in both units. But Finmeccanica will only decide after comparing the offer with that of Hitachi.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The government could relaunch the idea of building a bridge linking Sicily to the mainland to avoid penalty payments, Il Giornale said.

* UNICREDIT

Ardian has agreed to buy funds valued at 1 billion euros held by UniCredit's German unit HVB, MF said.

* A2A

The cities of Milan and Brescia, which control the utility and which are planning to sell down their stakes by 5 percent each, could sell more than 5 percent, A2A chairman Giovanni Valotti told Corriere della Sera. "It's among the options we will evaluate with the shareholders...," he said.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy said on Monday it would broaden the range of assets Italian banks can use as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank (ECB), providing a bigger incentive for them to lend some of the cash to small companies and households.

MEDIOLANUM

Italian asset manager Mediolanum MED.MI said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum unit were 400 million euros ($518 million) in August.

CIR

The holding company said on Monday it was buying back 2024 notes carrying a coupon of 5.75 percent. There is 210.162 million euros of notes still outstanding, it said.

ACSM AGAM

Italian utilities Acsm Agam and Gruppo AEB-Gelsia said on Monday they had signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge as Italy's government looks to create bigger players in the sector.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................