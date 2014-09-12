The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EUROPEAN ECONOMY

Eurozone Finance Ministers' informal meeting in Milan; press conference with ECB President Mario Draghi and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

ECB President Mario Draghi, fresh from announcing a new batch of stimulus measures a week ago, urged governments to match the ECB's effort with investment and structural reforms to help the flagging euro zone grow.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July industrial output data (0800 GMT); August final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

The head of Italy's Debt Management Office Maria Cannata speaks at a conference.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT * The bank will decide on Friday which of three contenders to grant exclusive talks to for the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in its asset management unit Pioneer, MF said. CVC Capital with Singapore's GIC, U.S. fund Advent and Banco Santander all raised their offers on Thursday to between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros, it said. UniCredit declined to comment.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The spinoff of the bank's private equity business will be discussed at a board meeting on Sept. 15, Sole 24 Ore said. The operation, worth around 300 million euros, has drawn the attention of U.S. group Neuberger Bermann, it said.

ENEL

Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it had made a binding offer to buy a 60.62 percent stake in Chile's Enersis from its own Spanish unit Endesa for 8.25 billion euros ($10.66 billion) in a move to simplify operations.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi said two board members indicated by the Monte dei Paschi foundation had shown their willingness to step down to make room for new members. This move should resolve a row with the bank's two new Latin American shareholders, BTG Pactual and Fintech, which both want to have their representatives on the board.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The Italian mid-sized bank said on Thursday it would repay on Friday, ahead of time, 500 million euros in state-guaranteed bonds it issued at the height of the euro zone crisis, in a sign of its improved funding position.

FIAT

The carmaker has filed a listing request with the Italian bourse for the recently merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA).

LUCCHINI

The Italian steelmaker said on Thursday it had received a binding offer from India's JSW Steel for its core assets in Piombino and is considering the offer.

* ALITALIA

Outgoing Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is almost sure to become chairman of the flagship carrier, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

DIGITAL BROS

Holds board meeting on FY results.

INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

SESA

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

