POLITICS

Florence, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat, followed by news conference (1030 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases August service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

YOOX

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter, tendered her resignation on Wednesday ahead of a planned merger with Yoox, the Italian online retailer said. The Italian group added that Massenet would not be a member of the board of the merged group.

ATLANTIA

The number of passengers that traveled through Rome's airports between January and August rose 7 percent compared with the same period last year, the group that operates the Italian capital's airports said on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker said on Wednesday its board considered "suitable" the price of 15 euros/share in a takeover offer by Marco Polo Holding spa, an investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Credit rating agency DBRS said on Wednesday it had lowered its rating on Italian cooperative lender to 'BB' from 'BBB' (low), with a negative trend.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends a book presentation in Milan (1630 GMT).

TREVI FINANZIARIA * The company said on Thursday it had received new orders worth a combined $100 million

