DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Il Sole 24 Ore said Vivendi aims to increase its stake to up to 20 percent to avoid being diluted in a possible conversion of the Italian phone company's saving shares.

HSBC cuts target price to 1.35 euros from 1.4 euros

Credit Suisse raises price target to 1.20 euros from 1.10 euros; rating neutral

UBI BANCA

Italy's fifth biggest lender will limit the amount of money that can be paid to shareholders who will oppose its conversion into a joint-stock company and will ask to cash out, documents on the bank's website showed.

(*) According to Il Sole 24 Ore that limit has been set at 350 million euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo plans to launch additional Tier 1 notes in the near future, depending on market conditions, the bank said on Wednesday.

(*) GENERALI

RBC cuts price target to 19 euros from 21 euros; rating outperform

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The state-owned Italian post office is eyeing a valuation of 8-10 billion euros in its initial public offering and the treasury plans to start the roadshow for the IPO on Oct. 12, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

PIRELLI

Marco Polo Industrial Holding (ChemChina) starts tender offers for Pirelli shares (0630 GMT); ends on Oct. 13.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company has named Antonio Converti as chairman and CEO.

BORGOSESIA

Saving shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).

