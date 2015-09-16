The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French media company Vivendi VIV.PA could raise its 15.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia again, possibly to about 20 percent of the capital, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday. * Rival telecom companies in Brazil will have to make strategic shifts before long, the chief executive of TIM Participações SA said on Tuesday, stoking merger expectations that had gone quiet recently.

* FINMECCANICA

The group is targeting debt of 3 billion euros by 2017, the CEO Mauro Moretti said in an interview in Corriere della Sera. In its recent business plan the company was targeting debt of under 3.5 billion euros. He said if low oil prices continued next year the company could have problems but said it had no plans to cut any jobs.

* ENI

Italian oil and gas group Eni is in no rush to sell down its controlling stake in its giant Mozambique gas field, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday.

BANKS

Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the first half of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Ferrari expects stable sales in greater China this year, as stronger demand for its luxury sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday. * A tentative labor contract covering 40,000 U.S. workers at Fiat Chrysler could eventually end a controversial two-tier pay system and could offer a new approach to curbing medical costs, the company's CEO said Tuesday.

* ENEL

The utility is speeding up the reorganisation of its assets in Latin America, MF said. The extraordinary shareholder meeting of its Enersis unit will be called by the end of October.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest private broadcaster said on Tuesday it had invested in the group that controls popular Italian radio stations Radio 105, Radio Monte Carlo and Virgin Radio, in an effort to strengthen its radio business.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

The Italian insurer said on Tuesday it expected to post a 2015 net profit of 76.7 million euros.

AEDES

The Italian property company said on Tuesday it had agreed to spend 1.4 million euros to buy from GE Capital 50 percent of real estate investment fund Petrarca, adding to a 15 percent stake it already owned.

* JUVENTUS

The club beat Manchester City on Tuesday night in its first game this season in the Champions League.

