The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi has prepared a video message that could
announce a decision to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
coalition government, one of his staunchest supporters said on
Thursday.
ECONOMY
Italy, which three months ago got off the European Union's
blacklist of countries with excessive fiscal deficits, may be
put straight back on it next year unless it can reverse a
worrying trend in its public finances.
Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central
Bank's funding to Italian banks.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases July extra EU
foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on September 11.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and U.S. telecoms giant AT&T
have contacted the core investors who want to sell their shares
in Telecom Italia, a source close to the situation said
.
Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati urged Telefonica to
decide what to do with its stake in the Italian company and said
time was ripe to join a consolidation wave in the telecoms
industry.
* The Italian government would prefer a merger between Telecom
Italia and Spain's Telefonica rather than a deal allowing
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris buy into the incumbent, Il
Messaggero said on Friday.
* Vodafone is ready to direct a large part of its "Project
Spring" investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio
Colao said in an interview on Friday.
FINMECCANICA
The government has blocked the sale by Finmeccanica of its
unit Ansaldo Energia and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
is noow an option, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FIAT
Fiat SpA may have to wait until 2015 before a judge will
decide the price the Italian automaker would have to pay to buy
out a minority shareholder of its Chrysler business, according
to court filings.
SNAM
The gas transport group has started talks with state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy the TAG gas pipeline,
sources said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with plans to grow
its European gas transport footprint.
BANCA CARIGE
Banca Carige named candidates to replace its current board
of directors on Thursday, saying it was committed to an overhaul
demanded by the Bank of Italy after an inspection
.
HERA
Hera said it had agreed to discuss merger plans with smaller
peer Amga as the multi-utility grows in the country's affluent
north-east.
BANCA DELLE MARCHE
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded its assessment of
mid-sized Italian lender Banca delle Marche on Thursday, and
said the bank would "almost certainly" need external support
.
CERNOBBIO
The European House-Ambrosetti forum begins in Cernobbio;
ends on Sept. 8. Expected attendees include Italian Foreign
Minister Emma Bonino, Former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.