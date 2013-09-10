The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

A close ally of Silvio Berlusconi warned on Monday that his party could pull out of Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government if a Senate committee refuses to delay a decision on whether to expel the media mogul from parliament.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta and Interior Minister Angelino Alfano take part in a debate at an event on Tuesday. (1630 GMT).

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases the final reading of Italy's gross domestic product for the second quarter. Preliminary figures showed a 0.2 percent quarterly contraction and 2 percent yearly fall in output. (0800 GMT).

* DEBT

The Treasury said on Monday it would sell 3-4 billion euros of a new three-year bond on Thursday, as well as 1-1.5 billion euros of its 2028 BTP bond. Italy will also offer 1-2 billion euros of two CCT floating-rate bonds maturing in 2018.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The prospect of nationalisation looms large for Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena now that the beleaguered lender needs to raise more than twice as much capital as originally planned to meet new European Union requirements. * The agreement reached by Italy's Treasury with EU Commissioner Almunia over the bank's restructuring should avoid inflicting any loss on retail clients who bought a 2 billion euro subordinated bond issued by Monte Paschi in 2008, Corriere della Sera reported without citing sources.

The paper said Bruxelles may even allow the bank to continue to pay a coupon on the notes.

FIAT

The first day of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica presented a few days ago a proposal for Telecom Italia which its parners in Telco believe must be improved, Italian newspapers reported. Il Sole 24 Ore said the proposal could be an offer to buy stakes that Italian shareholders plan to sell. * Telefonica may want to buy only part of the stakes in Telco held by its Italian partners, which should remain in Telco for at least another three years, the time needed to carry out a merger with Telecom Italia, Il Messaggero reported.

The EU's telecoms chief may have to redraw part of her plan to boost broadband speeds and forge a cross-continent market, because of opposition to parts critics say could give big operators unfair advantages, a senior EU Commission official said.

AUTOGRILL

The group holds investor day for travel, retail and duty free business on Tuesday in London

ENERGY

Italy could play a role as an "energy bridge" into Europe for Israel, the Italian Industry ministry said on Monday.

ENEL

Moody's said on Monday it had assigned "Ba1" to Enel's hybrid issuance; outlook negative

EDISON

Edison is ready to invest 1 billion euros in Italy in the next three years to boost domestic production of hydrocarbons and develop new gas infrastructures, its CEO Bruno Lescoeur was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore.

SAFILO GROUP

Berenberg started coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a price target of 16.50 euros

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................