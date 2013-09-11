The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian lawmakers sought to head off a showdown on Tuesday
over the political future of Silvio Berlusconi after allies of
the billionaire media tycoon threatened to bring down Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's unstable ruling coalition.
CONFINDUSTRIA CONFERENCE
Employers' association Confindustria holds a conference in
Rome on economic policy challenges, with Enel CEO Fulvio Conti,
Snam Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi and Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases January-June
Italian regional export data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury has asked parliament to raise the ceiling
on this year's net debt issuance to 98 billion euros ($130.01
billion) from 80 billion euros, highlighting the difficulty Rome
is having in reining in the public finances.
Italian government bond yields rose above Spain's for the
first time since March 2012 on Tuesday on concerns about the
survival of Rome's fragile government coalition.
Treasury sells BOTs, short-term bills. Subscriptions close
at 0900 GMT.
EUROPEAN CARMAKERS
European carmakers need to close more factories and cut more
jobs, executives at the Frankfurt car show said on Tuesday,
warning any recovery in demand was likely to be long and slow as
unemployment remained high and bank lending weak.
TELECOMS
The European Union Commission has approved a plan to spur
investment in communications networks and create a single market
for telecoms services despite concerns that some parts may
favour big operators, two officials said on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia SpA is considering boosting investments in
its Italian fixed-line network under a plan which, if approved,
could require a cash injection, a trade union official said
after a recent briefing with management.
BANCA CARIGE
Mid-sized lender Carige is emerging as the latest Italian
banking problem after the Bank of Italy said in a report the
Genoa bank had engaged in onerous derivatives trades and raised
objections to its accounting methods and valuations.
FIAT
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati expects its sales to jump
to about 16,000 cars this year from 6,300 last year, boosting
the brand's profit margin by a "high single-digit" percentage,
its chief said.
BANK SUPERVISION
The European Parliament and the European Central Bank have
resolved a dispute over the new financial supervisor, paving the
way for EU lawmakers to sign off on new rules allowing the ECB
to supervise banks next year.
ABI MEETING
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in
Milan (0800 GMT).
SCENARI IMMOBILIARI CONFERENCE
Independent property research firm Scenari Immobiliari holds
news conference to present report on "European Outlook 2014"
(0930 GMT).
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Banca Intermobiliare holds bond holders meeting (0730 GMT)
and ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting (1400 GMT).
PRIMI SUI MOTORI
Primi Sui Motori holds board meeting on H1 results.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.