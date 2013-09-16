The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
European Union officials warned Italy on Sunday not to let
politics ruin recovery prospects and upset debt markets in a
week that could signal the end of Erico Letta's fragile
five-month-old government.
Letta made an appeal for political stability on Saturday,
warning that a political crisis would push up borrowing costs
and throw Italy into chaos.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Board member Elio Catania, under investigation for insider
trading, has resigned ahead of a board meeting on Thursday which
is expected to discuss key strategy issues such as a possible
shareholder reshuffle and a new business plan.
Telecom Italia could need more time to decide on its
strategic issues and may hold another board meeting on Oct. 3,
la Repubblica and other newspapers said at the weekend.
Spain's Telefonica is set to buy out its fellow core
investors in Telecom Italia, Il Giornale said on Saturday
without citing sources, adding Telecom Italia could sell assets
in South America before any deal among its controlling
shareholders is finalised.
L'ESPRESSO
Telecom Italia - which owns broadcasting band through its
Telecom Italia Media unit - is in talks with the media
group for a possible tie-up in digital TV broadcasting, La
Stampa said on Saturday citing two unnamed sources. Contacted by
Reuters on Saturday, L'Espresso denied the report.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is in talks to sell its IT consulting unit
Infogroup, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday citing sources with
knowledge of the situation.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
The commissioners appointed by the Bank of Itlay to run the
bank will launch an auction to sell the small cooperative lender
in a matter of days, Il Messaggero said on Sunday without citing
sources. Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 29.5 percent
stake in the troubled lender.
* FIAT
Chrysler is ready to file documents for its initial public
offering this week, the chief executive of both the U.S.
carmaker and its parent Fiat told the Financial Times
on Monday.
* DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO
The drinks maker has 500-600 million euros for possible
acquisitions, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told la
Repubblica-Affari&Finanza on Monday. The executive said he
expected consumer spending to improve in Italy, where July "had
not been bad."
* FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
The defence and aerospace group is getting nearer to the
sale of its units Ansaldo Breda, AnsaldoEnergia and Ansaldo STS
, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.
* ITALIAN BANKS
A sector strike is possible after negotiations between
unions and banking association fell apart, several newspapers
reported during the week-end.
CAMFIN PIRELLI
Lauro 61, the investment vehicle that launched a buyout bid
over Pirelli's holding company Camfin, has alerted prosecutors
over possible wrongdoing in relation to repeated press reports
about its Camfin bid which, it said, have caused it damages
along with anomalous share price fluctuations.
SAVE
Finanziaria Internazionale (Finint) and Morgan Stanley could
be close to reaching an agreement to buy Generali's
stake in the Venice airport operator, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday, citing unnamed sources close to Finint.
TREVI GROUP
The construction company presents first-half results
VERSACE
Versace is vetting offers from investors interested in
buying a minority stake in the Italian fashion house to support
its growth plans, designer Donatella Versace said in an
interview published on Sunday.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases July foreign
trade data (0800 GMT).