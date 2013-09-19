The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi defiantly vowed to stay at the centre of Italian politics on Wednesday despite his expected expulsion from parliament over a fraud conviction, and accused leftist judges of plotting against him to pervert democracy.

Italy's cabinet meets at 0730 GMT on a plan to attract foreign direct investments in the country.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company will present a new business plan to an informal board meeting on Thursday calling for higher investments in its Italian fixed-line network under a plan which, if approved, could require a cash injection, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Some of the details of the plan were previously reported. The article in Il Sole did not indicate an amount for the planned investments, nor an amount of any future cash injection. 

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial, the company that will be created after the merger between Fiat Industrial and CNH, has filed for listing on the New York and Milan stock exchanges, Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday.

FIAT, CHRYSLER

JP Morgan is likely to lead the underwriting of Chrysler Group LLC's initial public offering, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the offer. Chrysler is controlled by Fiat.

Chrysler will file its request for an IPO by September 20, according to business daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday, repeating what Fiat CEO said last week.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO * Shares in the bank are suspended from trading for an undetermined period, the Milan bourse said on Thursday.

Special administrators appointed by the Bank of Italy to run the small cooperative lender have chosen investment bank Lazard to advise on investors interested in buying the Italian bank.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The chairman of the bank hinted on Wednesday to the possibility the lender could win more time than the agreed 12 months to carry out a capital increase requested by the European Commission as condition for the approval of the state loan it received.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE

Rating agency Moody's downgraded Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Carige on Wednesday, underlining the challenges Italian mid-sized lenders are facing to strengthen their capital before falling under the European Central Bank's supervision, next year.

DE LONGHI

The Italian home appliances maker expects business to improve over the next few months compared with the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

ENI

The Italian energy group holds a board meeting to approve a 2013 interim dividend on Thursday.

