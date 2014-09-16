The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

When Italy's centre-left Prime Minister Matteo Renzi took power in February he was expecting to benefit from a strengthening economic recovery. After dismal data in recent weeks, that assumption now looks badly wrong and on Monday the OECD forecast the economy would shrink for the third consecutive year and stagnate in 2015 as well.

On Tuesday Renzi speaks before Chamber of Deputies on 'Millegiorni' programme (0830 GMT); at 1300 GMT in the Senate.

EU transport ministers hold informal council meeting in Milan with Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi (12.45)

COMPANIES * FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

Italian defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI has received four non-binding offers for its railway units Ansaldo STS STS.MI and AnsaldoBreda, a spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming comments made by the group's CEO.

* TELECOM ITALIA, OI

The Italian telecoms group is looking at the possibility to tie up with Brazilian Grupo Oi, daily Il sole 24 Ore reported.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The banks is close to signing an agreement with New York-based Neuberger Berman on merchant banking business, Il Messaggero reported.

* ITALIAN BANKS

The set up of a bad bank, either private or public, is useful to help banks clean up their balance-sheets, the head of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

BUZZI UNICEM

The Italian cement maker said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to buy from France's Lafarge Russia's Uralcement, which has an enterprise value of 104 million euros ($134.6 million).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

CEO Fabrizio Viola holds news conference to present new digital bank of (0830 GMT).

IREN, E.ON

The Italian government has recognised as strategic the LNG terminal that regional utility Iren and Germany's E.ON plan to build off the north-west coast of Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

WM CAPITAL

Holds board meeting on H1 results (1500 GMT).

