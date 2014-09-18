The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MEDIOBANCA, TELECOM ITALIA, RCS

The Italian top investment bank plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.

* COOPERATIVE "POPOLARI" BANKS

Italy's cooperative banks, or banche popolari, need reform to give investment funds a greater say in governance, the new president of the cooperative banks association Ettore Caselli said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.

* LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group has put its acquisitions hit-list on hold ahead of the appointment of a new co-CEO in charge of markets to work alongside corporate co-CEO Enriso Cavatorta, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The group has some four targets on its list including the Maui Jim brand which could be worth $600-700 million, it said.

ENEL

The board of Spanish elecricity firm Endesa on Wednesday approved the sale of its Latin American assets to Italian parent group Enel for 8.25 billion euros, the firm said in a statement. * Enel could sell at least 17 percent of its holding in Endesa to take the free float to 25-30 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Premarketing with investors is set to start in coming days, it said. The paper said the utility could raise 3.4-4.4 billion euros from the sale.

EVENTS

Milan "The Euromoney Italy Conference", expected attendees include Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola and Economy Ministry Director General of Public Debt Maria Cannata.

Board meetings on FY results: INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY , S.S. LAZIO.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................