ECONOMY

Italy's economy will shrink in 2014 for a third year running, while the public debt will continue to rise, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, calling on Matteo Renzi's government to follow through on promised reforms .

COMPANIES

*FERRARI

Ferrari Brand Spa, the merchandising arm of the sports car maker, has been merged back into the main holding.

*UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the funds drawn from the European Central Bank's cheap long-term funding operation on Thursday will be lent to companies over the next few months, he said in an interview by business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

*FIAT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Fiat Chrysler on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors to potentially cooperate in manufacturing and developing a mid-sized pickup truck for Fiat, it said in a statement.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday two of its board members had resigned in a move that should draw a line under a row among the bank's shareholders over seats on the board

PRADA

Holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

2014-2017 business plan presentation (0900 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

