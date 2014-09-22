The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

The Italian state has freed up more than 30 billion euros to pay debts owed by public-sector bodies to suppliers, but old systems and inefficiency have slowed down repayments, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

ISTAT releases June, July industry orders and sales (0800 GMT)

Industry body Assogestioni expected to release August fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian regulators will now focus on whether Vivendi's minority stakes in Telefonica's local unit and Telecom Italia pose any risk to healthy competition, government sources said on Friday.

FIAT

The automaker will temporarily suspend production at its Pomigliano plant in southern Italy from Oct. 16-27 amid weak demand, a union representative said on Friday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury leather group sees higher 2014 sales and profitability, its chief executive said, forecasting an improvement in the final part of the year after world political risks weighed on the sector in the third quarter.

* MEDIOBANCA

The Milanese bank is seeking to acquire an asset manager outside of Italy to expand internationally and compete with firms like Lazard and Rotschild or U.S. investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, La Repubblica A&F reported on Monday citing an unnamed banker at a leading investment bank.

PRADA

The luxury goods company cut its 2014 revenue guidance on Friday due to weaker than expected consumer demand as it posted a 21 percent fall in net profit for the f

irst half.

* LUXOTTICA

The luxury eyewear group is in talks to hire as co-chief executive in charge of markets a U.S. manager who would continue to be based in the States, CorrierEconomia reported citing sources. The executive is currently working at big luxury group and has worked in the past at Procter & Gamble and SmithKline Beecham.

* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE

The engineering group said on Monday it had won contracts in Africa and the Far East worth in aggregate $135 million. It has also signed a master agreement to build a marine complex in Africa for around $380 million to be completed in 2022.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................