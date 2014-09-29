The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Facing rumours that he could face pressure to quit, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hit back on Sunday against criticism from business leaders and dared his opponents to challenge him in parliament.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi must ignore critics and push ahead with plans to reform the country's economy.

As part of Italy's EU Presidency, Agriculture ministers meet informally in Milan. Conference opens to media at 1600 GMT.

DEBT

Treasury sells up to 5.5 billion euros in five-year and 10-year BTP bonds as well as up to 3 billion euros of a new floating-rate CCTeu bond due in December 2020.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia has asked its management to look at possible changes to an agreement to sell its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to U.S. investment company Fintech, the Italian company said on Friday.

Renewed signs of foreign bid interest in Telecom Italia emerged on Friday just as its board met to discuss the company's options after after failing to expand in Brazil and hitting setbacks in its attempt to exit from Argentina.

There has been close contact in recent weeks between Telecom's No. 2 shareholder Marco Fossati and Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore about stabilising the shareholder structure of the Italian telecoms incumbent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Foreign funds are looking at investing in the group, Sole added.

PRADA

The Italian luxury fashion house Prada said on Monday its chairwoman Miuccia Prada and her husband, chief executive officer and fellow shareholder Patrizio Bertelli, are being investigated by Italian authorities over past taxes.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the automaker's Windsor, Ontario minivan plant will be shut for 12 weeks of upgrades in the first and second quarters of 2015 ahead of its production of the company's next-generation minivan.

ITALY BANKS

The one-on-one meetings between the European Central Bank and Italian lenders, part of the ECB's health check on euro zone banks, will start in the second week of October, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank has never talked to BNP Paribas about a tie-up and aims to remain independent, the chairman of Italy's third-biggest lender told French financial daily Les Echos on Friday.

FINMECCANICA

Japan's Hitachi and the Chinese consortium of CNR and Insigma should be the two bidders left in the race for the Italian defence group's transport unit AnsaldoBreda and the 40 percent stake in signalling unit Ansaldo STS, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. But Canada's Bombardier could come back into the reckoning, it added.

One of the bids for the defence group's rail transport units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS will be a generous offer from a consortium of two Chinese companies, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

TERNA

The sale to Terna of the 14,000 kilometres of power grid owned by Italy's railways has come back to the fore, ahead of the planned privatisation of the rail network, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, without citing sources.

The deal, worth around 1 billion euros, could be clinched before the end of the year, it said. Terna was not reachable for a comment. A source familiar with the matter said it had been a recurring story in recent years, adding there was nothing concrete on the table at the moment.

ENI

A fire which broke out at a storage deposit site at Sicily's Milazzo refinery in the early hours of Saturday morning had been brought under control, police and firefighters said. The Milazzo refinery is half owned by Eni.

MEDIOBANCA

The shareholders' pact is expected to meet. * Shareholder pact members will pick on Monday their slate of candidates ahead of a shareholder meeting on Oct. 28 that will elect the board, the Italian press reported. CorrierEconomia said on Monday that five of the 18 candidates will be women including the new deputy chairman Maurizia Angelo Comneno.

* ENEL

Italy's biggest utility is to sign a memorandum of understanding with China's ZTE Corporation on smart grids during Chinese Prime Minister Li Kequiang's visit to Italy in mid-October, CorrierEconomia reported.

* IPOs

Cosmetics group Intercos starts offering on Monday new shares at a price of between 3.5 and 4.5 euros each as part of plans to list up to 44.2 percent of its capital.

BANK OF ITALY

Private equity funds will also be able to become shareholders of the Bank of Italy which has already launched plans to reallocate 66 percent of its capital which must be completed by 2016, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

Board meetings on H1 results: AGRONOMIA, BLUE NOTE , ECOSUNTEK, ENERGY LAB, FRENDY ENERGY, LEONE FILM GROUP, LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP , MP7 ITALIA, NET INSURANCE, SUNSHINE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, TE WIND.

