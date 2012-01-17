* Trench coats, capes must-haves for next winter
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Jan 17 Fashion designers brushed up
capes, trench coats and pinstripe suits to enliven the wardrobes
of businessmen who want to cut their way through the gloom.
Chinese buyers were again the top guests at the Milan
menswear week ended on Tuesday, confirming their influence on an
industry relying on Asia to shield itself from European
headwinds.
"The luxury industry is doing well because emerging markets
are offsetting less encouraging results in the old continent,"
Gianluca Brozzetti, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said.
Cavalli worked his traditional animal theme into new
intricate prints for the winter season, while Italian brand
Ermenegildo Zegna dressed relaxed travellers with alpaca parkas,
natural-shouldered jackets and long, straight pants.
"Businessmen must go on a fiscal diet, but also keep on
travelling around the world," Chairman Paolo Zegna told Reuters.
It could be a reaction to the crisis, but designers showed
new ideas, sometimes drawing inspiration from their archives.
Creative Director Tomas Maier at Bottega Veneta printed
classic suits in fabrics of different weight, from alpaca to
cashmere. "It's a very buttoned-up look, but with room for
individual interpretation," he said.
Gucci, like Bottega Veneta owned by French group PPR
, proposed a romantic dandy with softly oversized
pieces in floral prints and jackets reminiscent of the 70s.
STAR POWER
Overcoats returned at Prada, which played with
power and palazzo intrigues in a star-studded show.
Trend-setter designer Miuccia Prada lined up a sensational
group of actors including Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Gary
Oldman, Tim Roth and Emile Hirsch, who modelled in
double-breasted coats adorned with medal-like brooches.
Coats and capes played again the leading role at Dolce &
Gabbana, who boiled, aged and painted traditional pinstripe and
Prince of Wales fabrics for their sartorial suits.
Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said they used
gold filigree threads for their Baroque-inspired evening suits,
adding exclusivity to a collection that appeals to the wealthy.
Glitter also dominated at Versace, where denim-clad models
wore golden studs and tuxedos encrusted with crystals.
Donatella Versace also pinned gold medals on jackets, giving
a military allure also seen at Prada, while pinstriped suits
came in new geometric patterns.
Gold also shone on gloves and leather bags at the more
traditional Burberry Prorsum's show, where elegant country
gentlemen carried umbrellas with owl-head handles.
English tweed returned at Giorgio Armani, who created
four-dart trousers.
Soft velvet and wools dominated the collection of Salvatore
Ferragamo, whose creative director Massimiliano
Giornetti mixed coats and jackets in different lengths, often
paired with oversized scarves.
Blue will be the main colour next season, which will also
play with contrasts and multi-layered clothes.
Large, soft bags were all the rage at the shows, while shoes
ranged from evening slippers to high-heeled boots to satisfy all
needs.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)